Wealthfront (WLTH) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Post-IPO Disclosures

Why Did Wealthfront Stock Drop?

Wealthfront completed its initial public offering on December 15, 2025. The offering consisted of approximately 34.6 million shares of common stock sold by Wealthfront and certain selling stockholders at an offering price of $14.00 per share.

On January 12, 2026, Wealthfront reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Wealthfront disclosed that net deposits were approximately $1.57 billion, compared with approximately $4.39 billion during the same period of the previous year, representing a decline of approximately 64%.

During the related earnings call, Wealthfront discussed changes in asset flows, client behavior, and the effects of interest rate cuts. Following these disclosures, Wealthfront's stock price declined $2.12 per share, or 16.84%, closing at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026.

Wealthfront subsequently reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on June 4, 2026. The Company reported revenue of $90.5 million, an increase of 7% compared with the previous year. However, diluted net income declined to $12.8 million from $25.9 million, diluted earnings per share declined to $0.07 from $0.18, and adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 41% from 45%.

Wealthfront also reported total net deposits of $554 million for the quarter. Following these disclosures, Wealthfront's stock price declined $1.65 per share, or 14.35%, closing at $9.85 per share on June 5, 2026.

What Is the Wealthfront Securities Investigation About?

Johnson Fistel's investigation concerns whether Wealthfront adequately disclosed the extent to which declining interest rates and changing client behavior could affect the Company's cash management assets, net deposits, revenue growth, and profitability.

The investigation also concerns the accuracy and completeness of Wealthfront's IPO offering materials and subsequent statements regarding its financial performance, business prospects, and Wealthfront Home Lending operations.

What Should Wealthfront Investors Do?

For additional information, contact James Baker at ... (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

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James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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