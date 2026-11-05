Global AI In Dentistry Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Powered Imaging And Digital Workflows Drive 22.7% CAGR Toward USD 6.6 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI In Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI in dentistry market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2026 to USD 6.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing adoption of digital dentistry, demand for accurate diagnoses, and wider use of artificial intelligence across dental imaging, orthodontics, implant planning, and preventive care.
Europe led the global market with a revenue share of 32.4% in 2025. Regional growth reflects the increasing implementation of advanced dental technologies, digital clinical workflows, and AI-powered diagnostic and treatment planning solutions. Continued investment in oral healthcare infrastructure and technology integration is expected to support further market development.
Integration with CBCT, intraoral scanners, and CAD/CAM systems is strengthening the role of AI in modern dental practices. These connected technologies help automate workflows, improve treatment planning, and support better clinical outcomes. AI-powered platforms are also enabling dental professionals to analyze imaging data, identify potential conditions earlier, and make evidence-based decisions more efficiently.
Strategic collaborations among AI technology providers, dental device manufacturers, and oral healthcare companies are accelerating commercialization. These partnerships facilitate the integration of artificial intelligence with dental imaging systems, practice management platforms, treatment planning software, and preventive care solutions. As AI becomes more closely embedded in routine clinical workflows, providers can improve diagnostic consistency, streamline administrative and clinical processes, and enhance communication with patients.
AI-powered dentistry solutions are also supporting earlier disease detection and minimally invasive care. In August 2025, VideaHealth and vVARDIS expanded their collaboration to combine AI-powered early caries detection with the drill-free Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus treatment. The integrated workflow helped more than 400,000 patients access early intervention for dental caries through same-day diagnosis and treatment. This initiative demonstrates the increasing value of AI in preventive dentistry and routine clinical practice.
Report Scope and Market Segmentation
The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates key industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The AI in dentistry market is segmented by solution type, technology, clinical application, deployment mode, end user, and region.
Solution Type Outlook:
- AI-Powered Diagnostic Software AI-Powered Treatment Planning Software AI-Powered Orthodontic & Aligner Monitoring Software AI-Powered Practice Management Software AI-Powered Patient Communication & Engagement Software
Technology Outlook:
- Machine Learning (ML) Deep Learning Computer Vision Natural Language Processing (NLP) Generative AI
Clinical Application Outlook:
- General Dentistry Orthodontics Implant Dentistry Prosthodontics Endodontics Periodontics Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Others
Deployment Mode and End User Outlook:
- Cloud-Based and On-Premise deployment Dental Clinics Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) Hospitals & Academic Dental Centers Dental Laboratories
Regional Market Coverage
The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.
Key Benefits of the Report
- Detailed AI in dentistry market analysis across major segments and regions Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities Competitive landscape and market share analysis Insights into product innovation and evolving dental AI applications Actionable intelligence to guide investment, expansion, and strategic decision-making
The report provides a focused view of the technologies, applications, partnerships, and regional developments shaping the future of the global AI in dentistry market. Its findings can help dental technology companies, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders identify growth opportunities and develop informed market strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Solution Type
1.1.2. Technology
1.1.3. Clinical Application
1.1.4. Deployment Mode
1.1.5. End User
1.1.6. Regional scope
1.1.7. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. The internal database
1.5. Details of primary research
1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America
1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe
1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific
1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America
1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources
1.8.2. List of Primary Sources
1.8.3. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. AI in Dentistry Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising adoption of AI-assisted dental imaging
3.2.1.2. Growing integration of AI into digital dentistry workflows
3.2.1.3. Increasing FDA-cleared AI dental solutions
3.2.1.4. Growing prevalence of oral diseases driving early detection
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.2.2.1. Limited availability of high-quality dental datasets
3.2.2.2. Stringent regulatory approval and clinical validation requirements
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1. Expansion of AI in preventive dentistry
3.2.3.2. Integration of Generative AI in clinical workflows
3.2.3.3. Growth of cloud-based AI solutions in emerging markets
3.2.3.4. Development of multimodal AI platforms
3.2.3.5. Expansion of AI-enabled teledentistry and remote monitoring
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2.4.1. Building clinician trust in AI-assisted diagnosis
3.2.4.2. Ensuring data privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance
3.3. AI in Dentistry Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Analysis
3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape
3.3.2.3. Technological landscape
3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape
3.3.2.5. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. AI in Dentistry Market: Solution Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global AI in Dentistry Market: Solution Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Global AI in Dentistry Market Size & Trend Analysis, Solution Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. AI-Powered Diagnostic Software
4.4.1. AI-powered diagnostic software market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. AI-Powered Treatment Planning Software
4.5.1. AI-powered treatment planning software market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. AI-Powered Orthodontic & Aligner Monitoring Software
4.6.1. AI-powered orthodontic & aligner monitoring software market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. AI-Powered Practice Management Software
4.7.1. AI-powered practice management software market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.8. AI-Powered Patient Communication & Engagement Software
4.8.1. AI-powered patient communication & engagement software market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. AI in Dentistry Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global AI in Dentistry Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Global AI in Dentistry Market Size & Trend Analysis, Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Machine Learning (ML)
5.4.1. Machine Learning (ML) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Deep Learning
5.5.1. Deep learning market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Computer Vision
5.6.1. Computer vision market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Natural Language Processing (NLP)
5.7.1. Natural Language Processing (NLP) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Generative AI
5.8.1. Generative AI market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. AI in Dentistry Market: Clinical Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global AI in Dentistry Market: Clinical Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Global AI in Dentistry Market Size & Trend Analysis, Clinical Application 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. General Dentistry
6.4.1. General dentistry market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Orthodontics
6.5.1. Orthodontics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Implant Dentistry
6.6.1. Implant dentistry market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Prosthodontics
6.7.1. Prosthodontics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Endodontics
6.8.1. Endodontics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Periodontics
6.9.1. Periodontics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
6.10.1. Oral & maxillofacial surgery market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Others
6.11.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. AI in Dentistry Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global AI in Dentistry Market: Deployment Mode Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Global AI in Dentistry Market Size & Trend Analysis, Deployment Mode 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Cloud-Based
7.4.1. Cloud-based market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. On-Premise
7.5.1. On-premise market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. AI in Dentistry Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Global AI in Dentistry Market: End User Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Global AI in Dentistry Market Size & Trend Analysis, End User, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Dental Clinics
8.4.1. Dental clinics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)
8.5.1. Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Hospitals & Academic Dental Centers
8.6.1. Hospitals & academic dental centers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Dental Laboratories
8.7.1. Dental laboratories market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. AI in Dentistry Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Solution Type, Technology, Clinical Application, Deployment Mode, and End User
9.1. Regional Dashboard
9.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
9.3. North America
9.3.1. North America AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. U.S.
9.3.2.1. Key country dynamics
9.3.2.2. Competitive scenario
9.3.2.3. Regulatory framework
9.3.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.3.2.5. U.S. AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.3.3. Canada
9.3.3.1. Key country dynamics
9.3.3.2. Competitive scenario
9.3.3.3. Regulatory framework
9.3.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.3.3.5. Canada AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.3.4. Mexico
9.3.4.1. Key country dynamics
9.3.4.2. Competitive scenario
9.3.4.3. Regulatory framework
9.3.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.3.4.5. Mexico AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. UK
9.4.2.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.2.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.2.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.2.5. UK AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.3. Germany
9.4.3.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.3.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.3.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.3.5. Germany AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.4. France
9.4.4.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.4.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.4.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.4.5. France AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.5.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.5.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.5.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.5.5. Italy AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.6. Spain
9.4.6.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.6.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.6.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.6.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.6.5. Spain AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.7. Sweden
9.4.7.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.7.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.7.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.7.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.7.5. Sweden AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.8. Denmark
9.4.8.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.8.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.8.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.8.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.8.5. Denmark AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.9. Norway
9.4.9.1. Key country dynamics
9.4.9.2. Competitive scenario
9.4.9.3. Regulatory framework
9.4.9.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.4.9.5. Norway AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Asia Pacific
9.5.1. Asia Pacific AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. China
9.5.2.1. Key country dynamics
9.5.2.2. Competitive scenario
9.5.2.3. Regulatory framework
9.5.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.5.2.5. China AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.3. Japan
9.5.3.1. Key country dynamics
9.5.3.2. Competitive scenario
9.5.3.3. Regulatory framework
9.5.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.5.3.5. Japan AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.4. India
9.5.4.1. Key country dynamics
9.5.4.2. Competitive scenario
9.5.4.3. Regulatory framework
9.5.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.5.4.5. India AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.5. South Korea
9.5.5.1. Key country dynamics
9.5.5.2. Competitive scenario
9.5.5.3. Regulatory framework
9.5.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.5.5.5. South Korea AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.6. Australia
9.5.6.1. Key country dynamics
9.5.6.2. Competitive scenario
9.5.6.3. Regulatory framework
9.5.6.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.5.6.5. Australia AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5.7. Thailand
9.5.7.1. Key country dynamics
9.5.7.2. Competitive scenario
9.5.7.3. Regulatory framework
9.5.7.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.5.7.5. Thailand AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Latin America AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. Brazil
9.6.2.1. Key country dynamics
9.6.2.2. Competitive scenario
9.6.2.3. Regulatory framework
9.6.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.6.2.5. Brazil AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.6.3. Argentina
9.6.3.1. Key country dynamics
9.6.3.2. Competitive scenario
9.6.3.3. Regulatory framework
9.6.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.6.3.5. Argentina AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7. Middle East and Africa
9.7.1. Middle East and Africa AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7.2. South Africa
9.7.2.1. Key country dynamics
9.7.2.2. Competitive scenario
9.7.2.3. Regulatory framework
9.7.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.7.2.5. South Africa AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7.3. Saudi Arabia
9.7.3.1. Key country dynamics
9.7.3.2. Competitive scenario
9.7.3.3. Regulatory framework
9.7.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.7.3.5. Saudi Arabia AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7.4. UAE
9.7.4.1. Key country dynamics
9.7.4.2. Competitive scenario
9.7.4.3. Regulatory framework
9.7.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.7.4.5. UAE AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7.5. Kuwait
9.7.5.1. Key country dynamics
9.7.5.2. Competitive scenario
9.7.5.3. Regulatory framework
9.7.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
9.7.5.5. Kuwait AI in dentistry market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
10.2. Company Categorization
10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025
10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
10.5. Strategy Mapping
10.5.1. Expansion
10.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition
10.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations
10.5.4. New Technology Launches
10.5.5. Research And Development
10.5.6. Company Profiles
10.5.7. Overjet
10.5.7.1. Company overview
10.5.7.2. Financial performance
10.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.8. Pearl Inc.
10.5.8.1. Company overview
10.5.8.2. Financial performance
10.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.9. 3Shape
10.5.9.1. Company overview
10.5.9.2. Financial performance
10.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.10. Align Technology, Inc.
10.5.10.1. Company overview
10.5.10.2. Financial performance
10.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.11. Angelalign Technology Inc.
10.5.11.1. Company overview
10.5.11.2. Financial performance
10.5.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.12. Bola AI
10.5.12.1. Company overview
10.5.12.2. Financial performance
10.5.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.13. VideaHealth
10.5.13.1. Company overview
10.5.13.2. Financial performance
10.5.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.14. Carestream Dental
10.5.14.1. Company overview
10.5.14.2. Financial performance
10.5.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.14.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.15. CD Newco, LLC
10.5.15.1. Company overview
10.5.15.2. Financial performance
10.5.15.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.15.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.16. Dentospire
10.5.16.1. Company overview
10.5.16.2. Financial performance
10.5.16.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.16.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.17. Dentsply Sirona
10.5.17.1. Company overview
10.5.17.2. Financial performance
10.5.17.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.17.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.18. Diagnocat
10.5.18.1. Company overview
10.5.18.2. Financial performance
10.5.18.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.18.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.19. DentalMonitoring
10.5.19.1. Company overview
10.5.19.2. Financial performance
10.5.19.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.19.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.20. Dentbird
10.5.20.1. Company overview
10.5.20.2. Financial performance
10.5.20.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.20.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.21. Henry Schein One, LLC.
10.5.21.1. Company overview
10.5.21.2. Financial performance
10.5.21.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.21.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.22. Oryx Dental
10.5.22.1. Company overview
10.5.22.2. Financial performance
10.5.22.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.22.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.23. Planmeca Oy
10.5.23.1. Company overview
10.5.23.2. Financial performance
10.5.23.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.23.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5.24. SCANO AI
10.5.24.1. Company overview
10.5.24.2. Financial performance
10.5.24.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.24.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [142]
List of Figures [81]
Companies Featured
- Overjet Pearl Inc. 3Shape Align Technology, Inc. Angelalign Technology Inc. Bola AI VideaHealth Carestream Dental CD Newco, LLC Dentospire Dentsply Sirona Diagnocat DentalMonitoring Dentbird Henry Schein One, LLC. Oryx Dental Planmeca Oy SCANO AI
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