North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2033 Preventive Animal Health And Feed Premix Demand Propel Market To USD 764.3 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target feed-grade premixes, preventive care and pet wellness; use segment, country and competitor insights to uncover revenue streams and guide investment.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America veterinary vitamin manufacturing market was valued at USD 439.5 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 456.9 million in 2026 to USD 764.3 million by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained demand across companion animal care, livestock production, poultry farming, animal nutrition, and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Market growth is being driven by the region's large livestock and poultry industries, rising companion animal ownership, and increased adoption of preventive animal healthcare. Demand for feed-grade vitamin premixes is also expanding as producers seek to improve animal health, productivity, nutrition, and overall performance. These developments are creating opportunities for vitamin manufacturers, animal feed companies, pharmaceutical businesses, and contract manufacturing organizations across North America.

Advanced feed manufacturing infrastructure and stringent animal welfare and food safety standards are strengthening the outlook for veterinary vitamin production. Antimicrobial stewardship initiatives are further encouraging the use of nutritional products that support animal health management. At the same time, higher spending on pet wellness and the established presence of animal health, nutrition, and manufacturing companies continue to support product development and commercial expansion.

Market Segmentation and Industry Analysis

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers animal categories, vitamin products, manufacturing types, dosage forms, value chain participants, and major North American countries.

Animal Outlook



Companion Animals Production Animals

Product Outlook



Vitamin B-Complex

Vitamin B12

Vitamin K

Vitamin D3 Other Vitamins

Type Outlook



API Finished Drug Products

Dosage Form Outlook



Oral Injectables

Value Chain Outlook



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Animal Feed & Nutrition Companies

CMO/CDMOs Others

Country Outlook



U.S.

Canada Mexico

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, product development, and competitive positioning. It examines revenue potential across major segments and countries while identifying the trends influencing veterinary vitamin manufacturing in North America.



Market Analysis: Assess market size, growth forecasts, segment performance, and country-level opportunities.

Competitive Intelligence: Review the presence and positioning of key companies operating across the veterinary vitamin value chain.

Growth Trends: Evaluate the impact of preventive animal healthcare, pet wellness spending, feed-grade vitamin demand, antimicrobial stewardship, and regulatory standards.

Revenue Opportunities: Identify areas of commercial potential across animal categories, products, dosage forms, manufacturing types, and value chain participants. Strategic Recommendations: Apply actionable insights to market entry planning, portfolio development, partnerships, capacity expansion, and long-term business decisions.

The report also includes market estimates, revenue forecasts, growth opportunity assessments, trend analysis, competition strategies, market share insights, and product innovation coverage. These findings enable veterinary pharmaceutical companies, animal nutrition suppliers, feed manufacturers, investors, and CMO/CDMOs to evaluate emerging opportunities and respond effectively to changing customer, regulatory, and production requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Animal

1.2.2. Product

1.2.3. Type

1.2.4. Dosage Form

1.2.5. Value Chain

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information/Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Model 1: Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Model 2: Bottom-Up Analysis

1.7.3. Model 3 Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Preventive Animal Health Care

3.2.1.2. Growing Livestock & Poultry Productivity Needs

3.2.1.3. Increasing Pet Health Humanization

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Rising Vitamin Raw Material Price Volatility

3.2.2.2. Stability Challenges in Veterinary Vitamin Formulations

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Price & Cost Structure Analysis

3.4. Tariff & Trade Impact Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market by Animal, Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Animal Movement Analysis

4.3. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Production Animals

4.4.1. Production Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Companion Animals

4.5.1. Companion Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market by Product, Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.3. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Vitamin B-complex

5.4.1. Vitamin B-complex Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Vitamin B12

5.5.1. Vitamin B12 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Vitamin K

5.6.1. Vitamin K Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Vitamin D3

5.7.1. Vitamin D3 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Other Vitamins

5.8.1. Other Vitamins Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market by Type, Segment Dashboard

6.2. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Type Movement Analysis

6.3. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. API

6.4.1. API Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Finished Drug Products

6.5.1. Finished Drug Products Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market by Dosage Form, Segment Dashboard

7.2. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Dosage Form Movement Analysis

7.3. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, Dosage Form, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Oral

7.4.1. Oral Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Injectables

7.5.1. Injectables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Value Chain Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market by Value Chain, Segment Dashboard

8.2. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Value Chain Movement Analysis

8.3. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, Value Chain, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Animal Feed & Nutrition Companies

8.5.1. Animal Feed & Nutrition Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. CMO/CDMOs

8.6.1. CMO/CDMOs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Country Dashboard

9.2. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Share, Country, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

9.3. U.S.

9.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.3.2. Competitive Scenario

9.3.3. Regulatory Framework

9.3.4. U.S. North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Canada

9.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.4.2. Competitive Scenario

9.4.3. Regulatory Framework

9.4.4. Canada North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Mexico

9.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.5.2. Competitive Scenario

9.5.3. Regulatory Framework

9.5.4. Mexico North America Veterinary Vitamin Manufacturing Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Market Leaders

10.1.2. Emerging Players

10.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis, 2025

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.3.1.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial Performance

10.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.2. Zoetis Services LLC

10.3.2.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.2.2. Financial Performance

10.3.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.3. Virbac

10.3.3.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.3.4.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.4.2. Financial Performance

10.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.5. Elanco

10.3.5.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.5.2. Financial Performance

10.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.6. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

10.3.6.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.6.2. Financial Performance

10.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.7. ADM Animal Nutrition.

10.3.7.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.7.2. Financial Performance

10.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.8. Vetoquinol

10.3.8.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.8.2. Financial Performance

10.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.9. Trouw Nutrition

10.3.9.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.9.2. Financial Performance

10.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.10. Dechra

10.3.10.1. Participant's Overview

10.3.10.2. Financial Performance

10.3.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [26]

List of Figures [49]

Companies Featured



Zoetis Services LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

ADM Animal Nutrition

Trouw Nutrition

Dechra Vetoquinol

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