Human Augmentation - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On An 18.8% CAGR To Secure The US$716.4 Billion 2030 Market As Apple, Amazon, Cyberdyne And Ekso Bionics Disrupt The Value Chain

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Human Augmentation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human augmentation market, valued at US$255.2 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$716.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 18.8% during the forecast period. The latest market analysis examines the technologies, applications, competitive developments, regional opportunities, and economic conditions influencing this rapidly evolving industry. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and their impact on human augmentation supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs, and market forecasts.

Human Augmentation Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Innovation across wearable systems, prosthetics, exoskeletons, neural implants, brain-computer interfaces, augmented reality, and virtual reality continues to expand the commercial potential of human augmentation technologies. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is supporting more adaptive, responsive, and personalized systems across medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace, and defense applications.

Healthcare remains a significant area of opportunity as advanced augmentation systems support rehabilitation, mobility, sensory restoration, patient independence, and assistive care. Demand is being reinforced by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities, along with the needs of aging populations. Advances in biotechnology, sensors, battery systems, computing, and materials science are also enabling the development of more durable and sophisticated products.

Industrial and commercial adoption is rising as organizations deploy wearable technologies and exoskeletons to improve productivity, support physically demanding tasks, and reduce workplace injury risks. Aerospace and defense applications include immersive training, operational support, and enhanced situational awareness. Meanwhile, consumer electronics companies are expanding the use of augmented and virtual reality capabilities to deliver immersive digital experiences.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the human augmentation market by functionality and application. Functionality categories include wearable and in-built technologies, while applications cover consumer, commercial, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other uses.



Wearable functionality: This segment is forecast to reach US$564.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.9%.

In-built functionality: The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. human augmentation market was valued at US$84.3 billion in 2024. China: China is forecast to reach US$116.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The analysis also evaluates broader trends affecting Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Impact

This edition integrates changing global trade and economic conditions into the human augmentation market outlook. It assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and reviews their potential effects on component sourcing, manufacturing networks, supply chain continuity, investment planning, and geographic realignment.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to account for tariff pressures, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for long-term market development. The report also examines population growth, urbanization, technology investment, and other economic indicators that may influence future demand.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies, competitive positioning, and changing demand across major end-use sectors. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides context for market shifts and helps identify potential growth opportunities. Competitive intelligence includes updated 2025 global market share estimates and positioning assessments for major participants, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Competitive Landscape

The human augmentation market report profiles 46 companies operating across technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, wearables, robotics, and digital platforms. Selected companies featured in the analysis include:



Apple, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

CyberGlove Systems LLC

Bionik Laboratories Corporation

Cyberdyne, Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Ltd.

BIOS Health

15th Rock Ventures

Avaamo

Brainasoft

Charles River Analytics e-bot7

Report Benefits and Key Questions

The report provides independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030, presented in US$ millions. It offers detailed market segmentation, regional comparisons, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and actionable insights designed to support strategic planning and revenue opportunity assessment.

Key questions addressed include how the global human augmentation market will evolve through 2030, which drivers and restraints will have the greatest influence, which segments are expected to grow most rapidly, how regional and segment shares may change, and which companies are best positioned to compete. Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to significant market, trade, technology, and competitive developments.



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