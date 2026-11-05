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Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Unaudited Results For Q3 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 10:31:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management Board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the nine months of 2026.

Net profit for the nine months to 30 September 2026 was EUR 6,903 thousand, compared with a loss of EUR 959 thousand a year earlier. Excluding revaluations, nine-month net profit was EUR 2,151 thousand (2025: loss of EUR 946 thousand). Quarterly net rental income rose by about a third to EUR 3,478 thousand (Q3 2025: EUR 2,631 thousand). The revaluation of the Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex and Pirita SC added EUR 5,075 thousand. Nine-month financial expenses fell to EUR 5,951 thousand from EUR 7,126 thousand, following the March equity raise and the EUR 7.5 million bond prepayment.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding Meraki (sold in March 2025), nine-month net operating income rose 12% to EUR 9,564 thousand from EUR 8,512 thousand. Q3 2026 was the first quarter to show the full effect of the new property management set-up, and management expects the improvement to continue. Repair and maintenance, property management and marketing costs were all below last year. Lower tenant arrears allowed EUR 68 thousand of the bad-debt provision to be released, after a EUR 335 thousand charge in the first half. Trade receivables fell to EUR 1,198 thousand from EUR 1,760 thousand at the start of the year.

Fund overheads excluding the management fee were EUR 96 thousand in the quarter. This was the first quarter within the EUR 100 thousand run rate that management targeted in the spring. Nine-month administrative expenses were EUR 1,436 thousand (2025: EUR 1,519 thousand).

Equity rose to EUR 97.9 million, or EUR 0.4323 per unit (30 June 2026: EUR 0.4039), giving an equity ratio of 43.4% and LTV of 57.0%. Cash was EUR 8.3 million, of which EUR 4.9 million was unrestricted. Net cash flow after interest and capital expenditure was EUR 778 thousand, against an outflow of EUR 665 thousand a year earlier. The units closed the quarter at EUR 0.197, a 54% discount to NAV.

EUR 11.5 million of bonds remain outstanding. Management still aims to redeem them before their May 2028 maturity. Early redemption fees expire by May 2027, so management will time the required liquidity for then. In October the Fund launched refinancing tenders for the loans secured on the Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex, Pirita SC and Galerija Centrs. Any loan top-ups obtained on acceptable terms will go towards the bond redemption, together with proceeds from selected non-core disposals.

On 5 November 2026, the Fund signed a preliminary sale and purchase agreement for one of the two connected office blocks of North Star in Vilnius. The price of around EUR 5.3 million is above the block's latest valuation, with closing expected in H1 2027. The smaller block (approx. 3,057 sqm) is fully let to the Lithuanian Tax Inspectorate (VMI). In late October VMI informed about intentions to relocate by Q1 2028 at the latest. Rather than carry the re-letting risk on a single-tenant block, the Fund is selling that block only. The main block (approx. 7,630 sqm) is fully let and operates independently, and it stays in the portfolio. Net proceeds, after partial repayment of the bank loan, will be used to redeem bonds.

The valuations of the Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex and Pirita SC were brought forward from year-end in preparation for their refinancing. The Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex rose to EUR 39.0 million on unchanged yields. The uplift comes mainly from improved income projections, driven by the 10-year renewal and expansion of the MyFitness lease and full occupancy on long-term leases. The value now includes EUR 1.7 million for the planned extension linking the two buildings. Pirita SC rose slightly to EUR 10.7 million. It is about 93% occupied and anchored by Rimi and MyFitness. The valuer tightened its exit yield from 8.5% to 8.0%, in line with recent Baltic retail transaction evidence.

These early revaluations do not imply further uplifts across the rest of the portfolio. All properties are valued by independent appraisers at least once a year, and valuations can move up or down.

Overview of the Fund's investment properties as of 30 September 2026

Property Sector Fair value1 NLA Net initial yield Occupancy rate
(EUR '000) (sq. m) Q1-Q3 20262
Galerija Centrs Retail 58,383 19,959 5.2% 84.5%
Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex Retail 39,030 17,109 6.5% 99.9%
Europa SC Retail 32,429 17,446 5.5% 82.8%
North Star Office 18,986 10,686 7.6% 93.4%
Upmalas Biroji Office 14,632 11,129 6.5% 57.4%
Vainodes I Office 12,504 8,128 6.6% 90.9%
S27 Office 12,511 7,348 3.7% 67.0%
L/NK Office 11,473 10,767 5.3% 63.2%
Pirita SC Retail 10,680 5,425 8.0% 92.8%
Hipokrata SC Retail 4,701 3,260 5.6% 89.4%
Total portfolio 215,329 111,257 5.9% 82.5%
  • Based on the latest valuations as of 30 September 2026 for Postimaja and Apollo Plaza complex and Pirita SC and as of 31 December 2025 for the remaining properties, recognized right-of-use assets and subsequent capital expenditure.
  • The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

    EUR '000
    01.07.2026
    - 30.09.2026    		 01.07.2025
    - 30.09.2025    		 01.01.2026
    - 30.09.2026    		 01.01.2025
    - 30.09.2025
    Rental income 3,836 3,833 11,382 11,361
    Service charge income 1,347 1,233 3,860 3,782
    Cost of rental activities (1,705) (2,435) (5,678) (6,434)
    Net rental income 3,478 2,631 9,564 8,709
    Administrative expenses (410) (450) (1,436) (1,519)
    Other operating income 2 13 24 39
    Losses on disposal of investment properties - (254) - (1,350)
    Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties 5,072 (4) 4,752 (13)
    Operating profit (loss) 8,142 1,936 12,904 5,866
    Financial income 23 5 54 65
    Financial expenses (1,902) (2,058) (5,951) (7,126)
    Net financial expenses (1,879) (2,053) (5,897) (7,061)
    Profit (loss) before tax 6,263 (117) 7,007 (1,195)
    Income tax charge (58) 49 (104) 236
    Profit (loss) for the period 6,205 (68) 6,903 (959)
    Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
    Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges 226 159 519 101
    Income tax relating to net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges - (1) - (8)
    Other comprehensive profit (loss), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 226 158 519 93
    Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period, net of tax 6,431 90 7,422 (866)
    Basic earnings per unit (EUR) 0.03 (0.00) 0.03 (0.01)
    Diluted earnings per unit (EUR) 0.03 (0.00) 0.03 (0.01)

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

    EUR '000 30.09.2026 31.12.2025
    Non-current assets
    Investment properties 215,329 208,940
    Property, plant and equipment 6 7
    Derivative financial instruments 333 -
    Other non-current assets - 242
    Total non-current assets 215,668 209,189
    Current assets
    Trade and other receivables 1,198 1,760
    Prepayments 300 294
    Cash and cash equivalents 8,310 5,377
    Total current assets 9,808 7,431
    Total assets 225,476 216,620
    Equity
    Paid in capital 163,765 151,495
    Cash flow hedge reserve 333 (186)
    Retained earnings (66,156) (73,059)
    Total equity 97,942 78,250
    Non-current liabilities
    Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 90,452 77,443
    Deferred tax liabilities 741 644
    Derivative financial instruments - 186
    Other non-current liabilities 1,383 1,110
    Total non-current liabilities 92,576 79,383
    Current liabilities
    Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 32,043 55,842
    Trade and other payables 2,572 2,729
    Income tax payable - 14
    Other current liabilities 343 402
    Total current liabilities 34,958 58,987
    Total liabilities 127,534 138,370
    Total equity and liabilities 225,476 216,620


    For more information, please contact:

    Edvinas Karbauskas
    Baltic Horizon Fund Manager
    E-mail: ...

    The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

    Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

    To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn and YouTube.

    This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 17:30 EET on 5 November 2026.

    Attachment

    • 2026_Q3_report_EN

    MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111921416


    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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