Agentic Commerce Optimization: Adobe Forecasts 130% AI Shopping Traffic Growth Google Launches Universal Cart
|Area
|Sign a store can check
|Fix
|Catalog data
|Product pages show a name, image and price, but their structured data carries no GTIN, MPN or SKU.
|Add Product and Offer markup that carries those identifiers.
|Pricing logic
|The final price resolves only inside the cart, after customer-group rules, discounts or shipping run.
|Make the applicable price available through a feed or API that applies customer-group, discount and shipping rules the same way the cart does.
|Inventory accuracy
|The website, the ERP and the marketplaces count sellable stock differently.
|Choose one definition of sellable inventory and return it the same way wherever it is queried.
|Checkout flow
|Shipping eligibility, delivery promises or purchase conditions appear only at the last checkout step.
|Show shipping and delivery logic earlier, turn the policies that limit a purchase into structured signals, and surface checkout prerequisites before payment.
Some stores close these agentic commerce readiness gaps on their current platform with custom ecommerce functionalit, such as a price API that applies customer-group rules or one shared definition of sellable stock. For others, the custom development work grows large enough to make a migration worth considering. Optimum7's ecommerce development service cover replatforming, site remodeling and custom functionality, so the assessment can end in fixes on the existing store or in a migration plan, depending on where the store's data lives today.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: How does agentic commerce optimization differ from SEO for product pages?
Answer: SEO for product pages works to get a page ranked and clicked in search results. Agentic commerce optimization prepares the product data behind the page, such as identifiers, the final price, sellable stock and checkout conditions, so AI shopping agents can read it and act on it. The two overlap in structured data, which Google also uses for merchant listings in Search.
Question: Does a store on a legacy platform need to replatform to support checkout from Google's Universal Cart?
Answer: Not necessarily. Both checkout routes, Google Pay in the cart and transfer to the merchant's own cart, run on the Universal Commerce Protocol, and each route has its own requirements: cart transfer needs endpoints for UCP cart requests, and Google Pay checkout needs endpoints for UCP checkout requests. Whether both can be built on the current platform depends on how it exposes its prices, stock and checkout rules. Google's Merchant Center documentation describes UCP onboarding as early access for selected U.S. merchants. The cart's price-drop and restock alerts still depend on listing data that keeps price and stock current.
Question: Which product details does Google list for merchant listings in Search?
Answer: Google's merchant listing documentation requires a product name, an image and an offer with a price and currency. It recommends further properties, including GTIN, MPN, SKU, availability, shipping details and a merchant return policy. Products with eligible markup can appear in experiences such as the shopping knowledge panel, Google Images, popular product results and product snippets.
Question: Is structured data on product pages enough for ChatGPT shopping?
Answer: Not on its own. Product data for ChatGPT shopping comes through a structured product feed that merchants supply to OpenAI, with one row for each purchasable item or variant and nine required fields: item ID, title, description, product URL, brand, seller name, image URL, availability and price. OpenAI's product feed specification does not mention on-page markup. Feed onboarding is currently open to approved partners, and checkout in ChatGPT needs a separately enabled integration.
Sources: Adobe, "Adobe: U.S. Holiday Shopping Season to Hit Record $275.1 Billion Online, Rising 6.7% YoY" (Sept. 28, 2026; figures are forecasts); Adobe, "Adobe: Holiday Shopping Season Drove a Record $257.8 Billion Online with Consumers Embracing Generative AI Tools" (Jan. 7, 2026); Google, "An intelligent new shopping cart" (Oct. 15, 2026); Google Merchant Center, "About Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) integration in Merchant Center"; Google Search Central, "Merchant listing (Product, Offer) structured data"; OpenAI, product feed specification and "Get Started" (Commerce documentation).
About Optimum7
Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO, Optimum7...
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