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Optimum7 today released a guide to agentic commerce optimization, covering the store data AI shopping tools read and the fixes legacy and custom-built ecommerce platforms can need to expose it.

In its Sept. 28 forecast, Adobe projects AI traffic to U.S. retail sites will rise 130% year over year this holiday season, with the biggest increase, 159%, expected on Thanksgiving. Google opened Universal Cart in the U.S. in Search and the Gemini app on Oct. 15, built on more than 60 billion continually refreshed product listings and offering checkout through the Universal Commerce Protocol. Miami, FL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum7, an ecommerce development and digital marketing agency, today released a guide to agentic commerce optimizatio that includes fixes for retailers whose stores run on legacy and custom-built platforms. The guide follows Adobe's Sept. 28 holiday forecast, which projects AI traffic to U.S. retail sites from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 to rise 130% year over year, and Google's Oct. 15 launch of Universal Cart, a shopping cart in Search and the Gemini app that tracks prices and stock across retailers. It sets out what AI shopping agents read from a store when they show a product or send a shopper to checkout, and where legacy platforms can need development work. “Some stores running older eCommerce platforms only calculate the final price after customer-group discounts, volume pricing and shipping rules are applied in the cart,” said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7. “An AI shopping agent can't reliably quote that price if those calculations are hidden inside checkout. We make the applicable pricing accessible through a feed or API, using the same rules the store applies when a customer buys.” What the Adobe Data Shows Adobe expects AI traffic to U.S. retail sites to rise 130% from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, following a 693.4% increase during the same period in 2025. Its Sept. 28 forecast projects the biggest jump on Thanksgiving, up 159% year over year, followed by Black Friday at 95% and Cyber Monday at 88%. The forecast is based on more than 1 trillion visits, 100 million SKUs and 18 product categories. Adobe measures AI traffic as referrals from AI-powered chat and browser services. It has not published those referrals' share of total retail visits. Retailers can track this traffic in their own analytics and compare the prices and availability shown by AI shopping tools with their product pages and checkout. What Google's Universal Cart Runs On Universal Cart, now live in the U.S., lets a shopper save products from different retailers in one cart across Google Search, including AI Mode, and the Gemini app. The cart tracks price drops and stock changes on saved items, drawing on more than 60 billion continually refreshed product listings in Google's Shopping Graph. At participating merchants, the shopper can pay with Google Pay through the Universal Commerce Protocol. Otherwise the items move to the merchant's own cart, and the purchase finishes on the merchant's site. In both cases the merchant stays the seller of record and handles order confirmation and customer support. A price-drop or restock alert on a retailer's product is built from the price and stock data its listings carry. What Agentic Commerce Optimization Checks on a Legacy Store Optimum7's assessments check whether a store's catalog data, pricing logic, inventory accuracy and checkout flow can support AI shopping agents, then map the fixes in priority order. On legacy ecommerce platforms and custom-built stores, these answers often sit inside page templates and back-office systems built for a shopper in a browser. The table below pairs each area with the sign a store can check and the fix Optimum7 recommends.

Area Sign a store can check Fix Catalog data Product pages show a name, image and price, but their structured data carries no GTIN, MPN or SKU. Add Product and Offer markup that carries those identifiers. Pricing logic The final price resolves only inside the cart, after customer-group rules, discounts or shipping run. Make the applicable price available through a feed or API that applies customer-group, discount and shipping rules the same way the cart does. Inventory accuracy The website, the ERP and the marketplaces count sellable stock differently. Choose one definition of sellable inventory and return it the same way wherever it is queried. Checkout flow Shipping eligibility, delivery promises or purchase conditions appear only at the last checkout step. Show shipping and delivery logic earlier, turn the policies that limit a purchase into structured signals, and surface checkout prerequisites before payment.



Some stores close these agentic commerce readiness gaps on their current platform with custom ecommerce functionalit, such as a price API that applies customer-group rules or one shared definition of sellable stock. For others, the custom development work grows large enough to make a migration worth considering. Optimum7's ecommerce development service cover replatforming, site remodeling and custom functionality, so the assessment can end in fixes on the existing store or in a migration plan, depending on where the store's data lives today.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How does agentic commerce optimization differ from SEO for product pages?

Answer: SEO for product pages works to get a page ranked and clicked in search results. Agentic commerce optimization prepares the product data behind the page, such as identifiers, the final price, sellable stock and checkout conditions, so AI shopping agents can read it and act on it. The two overlap in structured data, which Google also uses for merchant listings in Search.

Question: Does a store on a legacy platform need to replatform to support checkout from Google's Universal Cart?

Answer: Not necessarily. Both checkout routes, Google Pay in the cart and transfer to the merchant's own cart, run on the Universal Commerce Protocol, and each route has its own requirements: cart transfer needs endpoints for UCP cart requests, and Google Pay checkout needs endpoints for UCP checkout requests. Whether both can be built on the current platform depends on how it exposes its prices, stock and checkout rules. Google's Merchant Center documentation describes UCP onboarding as early access for selected U.S. merchants. The cart's price-drop and restock alerts still depend on listing data that keeps price and stock current.

Question: Which product details does Google list for merchant listings in Search?

Answer: Google's merchant listing documentation requires a product name, an image and an offer with a price and currency. It recommends further properties, including GTIN, MPN, SKU, availability, shipping details and a merchant return policy. Products with eligible markup can appear in experiences such as the shopping knowledge panel, Google Images, popular product results and product snippets.

Question: Is structured data on product pages enough for ChatGPT shopping?

Answer: Not on its own. Product data for ChatGPT shopping comes through a structured product feed that merchants supply to OpenAI, with one row for each purchasable item or variant and nine required fields: item ID, title, description, product URL, brand, seller name, image URL, availability and price. OpenAI's product feed specification does not mention on-page markup. Feed onboarding is currently open to approved partners, and checkout in ChatGPT needs a separately enabled integration.

Sources: Adobe, "Adobe: U.S. Holiday Shopping Season to Hit Record $275.1 Billion Online, Rising 6.7% YoY" (Sept. 28, 2026; figures are forecasts); Adobe, "Adobe: Holiday Shopping Season Drove a Record $257.8 Billion Online with Consumers Embracing Generative AI Tools" (Jan. 7, 2026); Google, "An intelligent new shopping cart" (Oct. 15, 2026); Google Merchant Center, "About Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) integration in Merchant Center"; Google Search Central, "Merchant listing (Product, Offer) structured data"; OpenAI, product feed specification and "Get Started" (Commerce documentation).

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO, Optimum7...