American Society For Dermatologic Surgery Unveils New Brand Identity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refreshed brand reflects the evolution of dermatologic surgery and positions ASDS for the future.

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) today announced the launch of a new brand identity designed to better reflect the evolution of dermatologic surgery, the breadth of expertise represented by its board certified dermatologist members and the future of the organization.

The refreshed brand includes an updated visual identity and tagline messaging that more clearly communicates the role dermatologic surgeons play across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedural care, while providing ASDS with a modern and flexible foundation to support the organization's continued growth and success.

“For more than five decades, ASDS has represented physicians who are advancing the science and practice of dermatologic surgery,” said ASDS President Kavita Mariwalla, MD.“Our new brand reflects who we are today and where the specialty is headed, while building on our strong foundation to communicate the expertise and leadership of our members and carry ASDS confidently into the future.”

The new identity was developed through a comprehensive strategic brand initiative with significant involvement from the ASDS Board of Directors throughout the process. Leadership examined perceptions of ASDS among members, patients and industry partners and identified opportunities to more clearly communicate the breadth, relevance and value of dermatologic surgery.The new branding presents a modern, flexible identity that works effectively across digital platforms, print, presentations, social media and future communications. The knot symbol represents the integration of science, surgery and skin. The interwoven design symbolizes the expertise required to blend clinical knowledge, surgical precision and a deep understanding of skin health to deliver exceptional patient care. The result is a brand designed not only to represent ASDS today, but to position the organization for long-term success as the specialty continues to evolve.

ASDS members are board certified dermatologic surgeons who diagnose and treat conditions affecting the skin, hair and nails and perform a broad range of procedures, including skin cancer surgery, reconstruction and cosmetic treatments, including injectables, lasers and energy-based devices and other body sculpting technologies.

“This is more than a visual change,” said Tara Azzano, Executive Director / CEO.“It is about creating greater clarity around the membership's specialty and building a brand that can grow with ASDS, support our members and strengthen the organization for the future.”

The refreshed identity debuts to members during the 2026 ASDS Annual Meeting on Nov. 5-8 and will roll out across the Society's digital platforms, educational programs, member communications and patient-facing resources.

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About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is a membership organization for dermatologic surgeons who specialize in treating the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are experts in skin cancer surgery, reconstruction and cosmetic procedures. Since 1970, ASDS has advanced excellence in dermatologic surgery through education for physicians and patients, advocacy and scientific research that directly influences patient care. Its members have pioneered and standardized many procedures and techniques through their involvement in clinical trials and publishing research in its peer-reviewed journal, Dermatologic Surgery.

For more information, visit asds.net.

For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube and LinkedIn.

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube and TikTok.

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

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The refreshed brand includes an updated visual identity and tagline messaging.

CONTACT: Katie Allodi American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 847-956-9143...