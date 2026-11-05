Farmqa And CNH Collaborate To Connect Agronomic Intelligence With Equipment Execution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration enables data to move between Case IH FieldOps, New Holland FieldOps, and STEYR FieldOps, and the FarmQA digital suite of tools, helping agronomists, advisors, seed companies and growers streamline field decisions from observation to in-cab execution

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FarmQA today announced a new collaboration with CNH that connects FieldOps with the FarmQA suite of digital agronomy products, creating a more seamless experience for shared customers across field observation, recommendation development, prescription creation, and equipment execution.

Through this collaboration, field data can now flow from FieldOps into FarmQA, giving agronomists, crop consultants, and growers a more connected view of what is happening in the field. At the same time, prescriptions, recommendations, and other outputs created in FarmQA can move back into FieldOps and ultimately into the cab for execution by Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR equipment.

As agriculture continues to digitize, the ability to connect agronomic insight directly to machine execution is becoming increasingly important. This integration is designed to reduce friction, improve workflow efficiency, and help farmers and their trusted advisors execute more precise, timely, and data-driven decisions.

“We are extremely excited to be working with CNH,” said Kris Poulson, CEO of FarmQA.“This collaboration is an important step toward connecting the agronomic decision layer with equipment execution in a much more seamless way. We believe the products and capabilities we can bring to market through this relationship have the potential to be executed at a very high level and help shape the agriculture market for generations to come.”

The collaboration represents an important first step between FarmQA and CNH, with both companies exploring additional opportunities to improve how agronomic recommendations move from field-level observation to precise machine execution. FarmQA also sees this connection as a foundation for future capabilities, including soon-to-be-released AI-driven tools from FarmQA designed to support more advanced recommendations and execution workflows.

Together, FarmQA and CNH are helping move agriculture toward a more connected future, where trusted agronomic expertise, digital recommendations, and equipment execution work together more seamlessly across the farm.

About FarmQA

FarmQA builds digital agronomy technology that connects agricultural professionals, growers, and field data. Its products include QA Advisor, a digital agronomy platform for agronomists, crop consultants, ag retailers, and agricultural enterprises, and QA Farmer, a mobile app for growers. Through connected tools for crop scouting, soil sampling, imagery, planning, recommendations, prescriptions, application tracking, reporting, and grower collaboration, FarmQA helps advisors and growers manage their work and turn field information into actionable insights. Building on years of customer-generated agronomic data, FarmQA is developing capabilities to help advisors and growers put their information to work with artificial intelligence across more than 50 million acres annually--meet FarmQA.com.

Media Contact

Tara Kessler, Director of Marketing at FarmQA

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+1 (701) 941-2046

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at