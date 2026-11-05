Selezio Launches Taste-Led Discovery Platform And Shareable Christmas Wishlist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform helps users discover brands that match their taste, save favorites and share gift ideas while leaving room for a surprise.

Paris, France, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Christmas approaches, a familiar question returns:“What would you like?” The answer often sits somewhere between a saved Instagram post, a screenshot and a forgotten bookmark.







Selezio Home

Selezio brings those discoveries together. The platform helps people explore their taste, find brands and products across fashion, beauty, home and wellness, and turn their favorites into a wishlist they can share with others.

Launching to an international audience ahead of Christmas 2026, Selezio offers a calmer alternative to endless scrolling. Discovery begins with personal preferences, helping users explore brands and products that reflect what they like while leaving space for unexpected finds.

The idea grew from founder Jérémy Muselet's own habit of saving brands, objects and inspiration on social media. As those collections expanded, returning to a particular discovery became increasingly difficult. Finding something new also meant waiting for the feed to decide what appeared next.

Selezio gives those discoveries a place to stay. Users can explore a selection shaped by their taste or browse freely, save the brands and products that interest them, and return to their collection when an idea becomes relevant.

For Christmas, that personal collection becomes a practical starting point for gift-giving. A wishlist can be shared publicly through a social profile or privately with family and friends. It gives loved ones a clearer sense of someone's preferences without removing the pleasure of choosing a gift.

Beyond the wishlist, Selezio provides context for discovery. Brand pages bring together origins, stories, selected products and official links, helping users move from an appealing image to a better understanding of the brand behind it. When they want to explore a purchase, they can follow links to the brand's official website.

The platform brings together distinctive brands from around the world and is available in English, French and Spanish. Its approach spans familiar names and emerging brands across different areas of everyday life.

While Christmas provides an immediate reason to share a wishlist, Selezio is designed for discovery throughout the year: an object for a future home, a personal ritual, a birthday idea or simply something worth remembering.

Explore Selezio's Christmas wishlist:



Read the story behind Selezio:









Selezio Wishlist

Press Inquiries

Jeremy MUSELET

jeremy [at] selezio.co

