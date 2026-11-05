Landscape Structures Challenges Traditional Early Childhood Playground Design With New Smart Play® Volo Pico+TM

DELANO, Minn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landscape Structures Inc., a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer, announces the launch of Smart Play® Volo Pico+TM, an innovative playstructure designed specifically for children ages 2 to 5. Featuring 21 fully connected activities, multiple entry points and developmentally appropriate challenges, Volo Pico+ reimagines early childhood playground design with an immersive, inclusive play experience that encourages exploration, movement and discovery.

Young children are natural explorers, yet traditional playground equipment for this age group can offer limited opportunities for challenge and discovery. Volo Pico+ takes a different approach, recognizing the growing abilities of 2- to 5-year-olds and providing opportunities for children to choose how they play, navigate new challenges and build confidence.

Part of the Smart Play family, Volo Pico+ features an open-format design without prescribed pathways or traditional stairs. Its 360-degree access and multiple levels of challenge encourage unscripted play, allowing children to explore at their own pace and select activities that match their interests, abilities and comfort levels.

At the center of the structure is Landscape Structures' proprietary LSI Flexx® Net, an innovative, steel-reinforced cable matrix that connects the entire play experience. The net invites children to climb, crawl, roll, bounce, balance or relax while providing access to activities throughout the structure. Integrated puzzles, car tracks and other interactive elements add opportunities for imaginative play, fine motor development and problem-solving.

Designed with Early Childhood Development in Mind

Volo Pico+ brings together physical, cognitive, sensory and social-emotional play opportunities within one interconnected structure. Climbing and navigating the net can encourage balance, coordination, strength and motor planning, while hands-on activities invite problem-solving, creativity and strategic thinking. Shared play experiences also create opportunities for cooperation, communication and social connection.

The structure's approachable scale, multiple access points and varying levels of difficulty support inclusive, age-appropriate exploration. Its design also allows caregivers to enter and interact with children, creating opportunities for shared play and support.

During early play testing, children remained engaged for extended periods, including observations of children playing for 45 minutes to more than an hour. These experiences reflect the potential of open-ended playground design to encourage continued discovery and exploration among younger children.

“With Volo Pico+, we challenged ourselves to rethink what playground equipment for this age group could be,” said John Tanner, chief product officer at Landscape Structures. The result is a play experience that gives children the freedom to explore, make choices and discover new challenges-all while supporting the developmental needs of early childhood.”

Maximum Play Value in a Compact Footprint

Designed for parks, schools, early childhood centers and community playgrounds, Volo Pico+ combines 21 interconnected activities within a compact footprint to maximize play opportunities while minimizing the amount of safety surfacing required.

The preconfigured playstructure is available with or without integrated shade. Optional shade helps block UV rays and keep children cooler during outdoor play. A variety of color options allows designers to coordinate the structure with surrounding landscapes and other playground equipment.

Volo Pico+ is ADA compliant and designed to meet applicable playground safety standards, including ASTM F1487, CSA Z614 and EN 1176.

For landscape architects and park and recreation professionals planning playgrounds for multiple age groups, Volo Pico+ can also complement Smart Play Volo® and Volo Aire®, creating a cohesive visual experience with engaging play opportunities for children at different stages of development.

With Volo Pico+, Landscape Structures continues its commitment to creating captivating play spaces that recognize the abilities of every child and encourage meaningful opportunities to play, learn and grow.

To learn more about Smart Play Volo Pico+ and explore available configurations, visit playlsi.com/volo-pico-plus/.

About Landscape Structures Inc.

Landscape Structures is the leader in commercial playground equipment design and manufacturing. Since 1971, we have transformed the landscape of play by bringing captivating play spaces to communities and schools across the globe. Everyone at our employee-owned company welcomes the responsibility of creating experiences that honor and include every child's unique abilities. We believe play is life-changing. Because play, when designed for everyone, brings out the best in all of us. Learn more at playlsi.com.