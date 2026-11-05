Kraig Labs Advances Commercial Spider Silk Production With New Customer Shipments And New Silkworm Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247MarketNews )- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) recently shipped its first commercial order of recombinant spider silk yarn to a globally recognized sportswear brand. The September 29 announcement confirmed delivery for a confidential performance-apparel pilot. Attention now turns to what the customer makes and when it will be ready to show it.

Meanwhile, KBLB has been busy working on another way to improve its transgenic silkworms: enhancing their diet. On November 2, the company announced a program testing targeted dietary additives to support spider silk protein production. The goal is more output and better fiber performance. The work is still in its early stages.

In addition to that first commercial order, Kraig announced on October 26 that it shipped requested samples to a textile innovator known for advanced yarn-spinning equipment. According to Kraig, the recipient has collaborated with tier-1 aerospace manufacturers on new fibers and hybrid structures.

Spider silk has attracted considerable scientific and commercial interest because of its exceptional combination of strength, flexibility and toughness. Certain varieties can absorb substantial energy before breaking while remaining remarkably lightweight. These characteristics could make spider silk valuable in applications where conventional fibers face performance limitations, including athletic apparel, protective textiles, advanced composites and specialized industrial materials. Its potential also extends to emerging fields such as medical materials, robotics and aerospace engineering.

The historical challenge has been producing spider silk in commercially useful quantities. Spiders are territorial and cannibalistic, making conventional farming impractical. Kraig's approach uses genetically engineered silkworms to produce spider silk proteins through a biological process that can be scaled using established silkworm-rearing infrastructure.

Editor's opinion:“If customers begin unveiling products made with Kraig's material-a shoe, a shirt or another performance textile-I believe we could see another wave of media coverage. A recognizable product would give people a new way to understand what this technology can do.”

This company has gone from a concept to commercial deliveries and is preparing to expand its production business. On October 12, Kraig announced an application for an expanded investment license for its Vietnamese production subsidiary, Prodigy Silk, to support additional capacity and infrastructure.

Three rearing centers are operating on staggered schedules to maintain a supply of hybrid silkworm eggs for subsequent silk production. That system supports the company's efforts to build inventory for samples and future sales. Kraig reported that August production exceeded its June record of nearly 2.5 metric tons of cocoons by more than 30%.

It's easy to imagine the applications for KBLB's hybrid spider silk. The current material combines spider silk and silkworm silk proteins, spun by the silkworm itself. Kraig describes its protein-based fiber as biodegradable.

The company is also in the laboratory with Project Atlas, using targeted genetic engineering and breeding to pursue fibers with greater strength, toughness and flexibility. On September 24, Kraig announced that every planned Atlas transgene had been incorporated into living silkworm hosts. The next stage is establishing stable breeding lines and evaluating more than 200 potential genetic combinations.

Kraig's broader research includes silk-protein genes from Darwin's bark spider and the pursuit of pure spider silk. The bark spider produces one of the toughest natural fibers scientists have studied. Toughness measures how much energy a material can absorb before breaking, which helps explain the interest in bringing those properties into fibers that silkworms can produce at scale.

Kraig has already attracted attention from National Geographic, which featured the company in its March 2026 issue. Veritasium's spider-silk video includes the memorable demonstration of a presenter swinging from a cord made with Kraig's material.

Editor's opinion:“That gives a company like Kraig a chance to attract attention as its own customer programs and scientific work advance. Transgenic silkworms producing a super fiber certainly fit the description of a small company with big technology. Apparel is an obvious starting point; longer term, I can imagine specialized materials reaching into robotics and other demanding applications. That is the possibility that makes this platform exciting to me.

“Check out National Geographic, watch the video, read the company's releases and follow the next developments. There is plenty here to get excited about. In my view, Kraig is just getting started.”

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247MarketNews is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. For further information, please visit or

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

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