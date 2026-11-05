25 Years Of Data Reveal A Major Shift Away From Gas Heating In American Homes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New England Heat Pump Co. analyzes 25 years of data that reveal the growing adoption of heat pumps and declining reliance on gas heating.

- Jimmy SmithellARLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New England Heat Pump Co. (NEHPCO) is highlighting findings from a new analysis of federal housing data and industry statistics that reveal a significant shift in how Americans heat their homes.According to the analysis, the percentage of newly completed homes equipped with heat pumps rose from 25% in 2000 to 46% in 2024, while the share relying on gas heating declined substantially over the same period.The findings are based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and show how heat pumps have evolved from an alternative heating option into one of the most widely adopted systems in American residential construction.Several factors have contributed to the growing adoption of heat pump technology, including improvements in energy efficiency, advances in cold-climate performance, and greater installation flexibility.“We've seen firsthand how much heat pump technology has evolved over the years, particularly when it comes to heating homes in colder climates like Massachusetts,” said Jimmy Smithell, founder of New England Heat Pump Co.“Homeowners today have options that simply weren't available 25 years ago, and these numbers show just how significantly the industry has changed.”For Massachusetts homeowners, heat pumps are becoming increasingly practical for volatile New England winters that fluctuate between mild temperatures and brutal snowstorms. They're also well-suited for older homes without ductwork and historic houses that have specific regulations on what renovations can be done.The complete analysis, including historical statistics and graphics illustrating the shift from gas heating to heat pumps, is available at blog/25-year-shift-from-gas-to-heat-pumps/About New England Heat Pump Co.New England Heat Pump Co. is a locally owned and family-operated HVAC company specializing in Mitsubishi heat pump systems. With more than 20 years of industry experience, NEHPCO provides heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair services to residential and commercial customers throughout the North Shore and Northeastern Massachusetts.

James Smithell

New England Heat Pump Co.

+1 781-443-9911

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25 Years of Data Reveal a Major Shift Away From Gas Heating in American Homes News Provided By McDougall Interactive November 05, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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