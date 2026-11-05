Pinnacle Communications Discusses What FCC Network Modernization Rules May Mean For Hospitality Properties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Specific FCC amendments effective October 15 give hotel operators a timely reason to confirm their current carrier services.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specific Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rule changes related to network-change disclosures and service-discontinuance procedures became effective October 15, 2026. The amendments are part of the FCC's Network and Services Modernization Order, adopted in March and published in the Federal Register in April.The changes apply to telecommunications carriers. They streamline certain carrier-side procedures connected with planned copper-network retirements and service changes, while retaining requirements intended to support notice and 911 continuity.The FCC rules do not create a universal deadline for hotels to replace telephone systems or other connected technology. However, a hotel that receives legacy copper voice service may want to confirm with its carrier whether changes are planned, what replacement-service options may be available, and whether new equipment or coordination with connected systems will be required.For hospitality properties, those questions can extend beyond a single telephone line. Guestroom telephones, property operations, data networks and in-building cabling may all be part of a property's communications environment. The specific impact of any carrier network change will depend on the property's current service, equipment and location.Pinnacle Communications provides customized hospitality technology services through its Hotel360 offering. Its services include design and engineering, structured cable installation, high-speed internet, telephone and broadband, data networks, Voice PBX systems, private digital networks, surveillance systems, guestroom telephones and guestroom support.According to Pinnacle Communications, a property-specific review can help operators understand existing communications services and the relationship among voice, data and cabling infrastructure as they plan future technology work.For more information about the FCC's technology-transition guidance, visit . To learn more about Pinnacle Communications, visit .About Pinnacle CommunicationsPinnacle Communications provides customized hospitality technology solutions. Through its Hotel360 offering, the company provides design and engineering, structured cable installation, high-speed internet, telephone and broadband, data networks, Voice PBX systems, private digital networks, surveillance systems, guestroom telephones and guestroom support. Learn more at .Spokesperson: Audrey Wagner, Director of Sales Operations, Pinnacle Communications.

Audrey Wagner

Pinnacle Communications

+1 6789657041

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Pinnacle Communications Discusses What FCC Network Modernization Rules May Mean for Hospitality Properties News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 05, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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