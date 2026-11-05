Vandalia Wealth Independent RIA Marks New Chapter In The Firm's Growth

Vandalia Wealth - Built Around Planning, Relationships, and Continuity

Vandalia Wealth

West Virginia-founded wealth management firm advances its long-term vision under the leadership of co-founders Ian McIlvaine, CIMA®, and John M. Jones, MBA

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandalia Wealth Management Incorporated (“Vandalia Wealth”) is building on five years of growth following the completion of its transition to a standalone registered investment adviser. The Vandalia Wealth independent RIA became fully operational in April 2026, completing the firm's move from its previous affiliation with Axxcess Wealth Management's RIA platform to its own SEC-registered advisory entity.

The Vandalia Wealth independent RIA structure represents the next stage in the firm's development rather than a change in the principles on which it was founded. It gives Vandalia's leadership direct responsibility for the firm's governance, compliance oversight, technology decisions, advisor platform, service standards, and long-term strategic direction.

“Establishing our own RIA allows us to take greater ownership of the systems and decisions that support our clients, advisors, and employees,” said Ian McIlvaine, CIMA ®, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and Wealth Advisor.“This step reflects how Vandalia has evolved since 2021 and our commitment to building an enduring firm that remains personal, disciplined, and focused on the people we serve.”

Vandalia Wealth was established in July 2021 when Ian McIlvaine, CIMA®, John M. Jones, MBA, Lois A. Crichton, and Samuel W. Crichton brought together decades of financial-services experience and longstanding client relationships to create an independent advisory firm. The team initially operated through the Axxcess Wealth Management RIA, providing a foundation from which Vandalia could establish its identity, expand its capabilities, and develop its approach to service.

Today, Vandalia is owned and led by Ian McIlvaine, CIMA®, and John M. Jones, MBA. Lois Crichton remains an active co-founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, while Samuel Crichton is recognized as Founder Emeritus. Together with Vandalia's advisors and client-service professionals, they carry forward a culture built around thoughtful guidance, collaboration, responsible growth, and long-term relationships.

Built Around Planning, Relationships, and Continuity

Vandalia Wealth serves individuals, families, business owners, retirement plans, and institutional relationships. Its planning-driven approach begins with understanding each client's circumstances, responsibilities, priorities, and long-term objectives before developing financial and investment strategies designed around those needs.

The firm's services include financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate-planning considerations, business-owner planning, employer retirement-plan services, and institutional consulting. Vandalia also works collaboratively across its advisory team so that clients benefit from shared experience, professional continuity, and support that can extend across generations.

Headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, Vandalia has grown its presence across the broader Appalachian region, with offices in Charleston, Beckley, and Morgantown, West Virginia; Lexington, Kentucky; and Greenville, North Carolina. Its name reflects its West Virginia roots, while its expanding reach reflects a vision that is grounded in Appalachia but not restricted by geography.

“Our goal has never been growth for growth's sake,” said John M. Jones, MBA, Co-founder, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Wealth Advisor.“We want to build the structure, people, and capabilities required to serve clients well for decades. Becoming our own RIA strengthens our ability to make thoughtful decisions, support our advisors, and create continuity for the families, businesses, and organizations that place their trust in Vandalia.”

McIlvaine has worked in financial services since 2010 and leads Vandalia's strategic and investment direction. As Chief Investment Officer, he helps develop the firm's investment philosophy, portfolio-management processes, manager evaluation, and risk framework. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® certification and brings experience serving private and institutional clients.

Jones has worked in financial services since 1994 and oversees the firm's operations and continued organizational development. His experience spans private-client and institutional advisory services, management, capital formation, and mergers and acquisitions. He earned a finance degree from Concord University and a Master of Business Administration from West Virginia University.

Their complementary roles reflect the structure Vandalia is building for its next chapter: disciplined investment leadership, strong operating infrastructure, collaborative advice, and a team capable of serving clients across generations.

Investing in the Firm's Future

Operating through the Vandalia Wealth independent RIA also supports continued investment in people, technology, planning resources, and organizational infrastructure. The firm is developing future advisors through internships and professional-development opportunities while expanding the systems that support its advisors and client-service teams.

Vandalia's long-term objective is to build a firm that can grow without losing the personal relationships and sense of responsibility that shaped it from the beginning. That means strengthening the client experience, developing future leaders, supporting advisor transitions, and preserving continuity as clients' lives and financial needs evolve.

To learn more about Vandalia Wealth, its leadership, and its advisory team, visit the firm's About Us page. Individuals, families, business owners, and organizations interested in beginning a conversation may contact Vandalia Wealth.

About Vandalia Wealth

Vandalia Wealth Management Incorporated is an independent registered investment adviser headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia. Founded in 2021, the firm provides planning-driven financial guidance and investment management to individuals, families, business owners, retirement plans, and institutional relationships. Vandalia is rooted in Appalachia and serves clients through a growing team of wealth advisors and client-service professionals. Learn more at VandaliaWealth.

Important Disclosure Vandalia Wealth Management Incorporated (“Vandalia Wealth”) is a Registered Investment Advisor (“RIA”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vandalia Wealth provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally. Vandalia Wealth will maintain all applicable registrations, notice filings, and licenses as required by the various states in which Vandalia Wealth conducts business, as applicable. Vandalia Wealth renders individualized responses to persons in a particular state only after complying with all regulatory requirements, or pursuant to an applicable state exemption or exclusion.

Curt Matlach

Vandalia Wealth Management

+1 304-915-0260

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vandalia Wealth Independent RIA Marks New Chapter in the Firm's Growth News Provided By Vandalia Wealth Management November 05, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.