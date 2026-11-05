Frisco Podiatrist Dr Dean Kim Offers Liposana Foot Filler To Restore Lost Cushioning Under The Heel And Ball Of The Foot

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist uses an FDA-registered human tissue graft to treat fat pad loss when cushioned shoes and orthotics are no longer enough.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As North Texans head into a holiday season of long shopping days, hosting and hours spent standing at gatherings, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is drawing attention to a common and often overlooked cause of heel and ball-of-foot pain: thinning of the foot's natural fat pad. Led by board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, the Frisco practice offers Liposana Foot Filler, an in-office injection treatment that restores padding to the high-pressure areas of the foot where cushioning has worn away.The fat pads under the heel and the ball of the foot work as the body's built-in shock absorbers. Thinning of these pads, known as fat pad atrophy, can happen over time with aging, injury, conditions such as diabetes, or foot deformities that concentrate pressure in one spot. Patients often describe a deep, bruise-like ache directly under the heel bone that builds the longer they stand and sharpens on tile or concrete floors, or a feeling of walking on the bones in the ball of the foot, sometimes with a callus forming over the busiest spot. Because the pain can sit close to where plantar fasciitis hurts, fat pad loss is frequently mistaken for it, even though the two conditions are treated very differently.Liposana is an FDA-registered human adipose allograft, meaning donated human fat tissue that has been processed and regulated as a tissue product. Dr. Kim places it by injection into the areas where the fat pad has thinned, where it provides immediate cushioning, volume and shock absorption and, over time, integrates with the patient's own tissue. The practice uses it for fat pad atrophy, metatarsalgia, Morton's neuroma, calcaneal bursitis and areas where cushioning was lost after a previous surgery. Patients treated at Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist report long-lasting results of 18 months or more, and Dr. Kim may recommend a short period of offloading the foot after the procedure to support healing.The practice is careful to set realistic expectations. Registration with the FDA is not the same as FDA approval for a specific use, results vary from person to person, and Foot Filler is not a substitute for the rest of a treatment plan. Most patients start with conservative care, including heel cups, cushioned insoles, supportive footwear and 3D custom orthotics made from a scan of the patient's own foot. Liposana becomes an option when an exam confirms fat pad loss and those measures have not brought enough relief. Dr. Kim also cautions that repeated steroid injections into the heel pad can shrink fat tissue at the injection site, which works against patients whose pain comes from missing cushion."A lot of people who come in with heel or forefoot pain have already tried new shoes, inserts and stretching, and they are frustrated because nothing has made a real difference," said Dr. Kim. "When the problem is that the natural padding has thinned, adding cushion from the outside only goes so far. Foot Filler lets us put volume back where it was lost, and for the right patient that can make standing and walking comfortable again."November is American Diabetes Month, and Dr. Kim encourages patients living with diabetes to pay particular attention to pressure points on the soles of their feet. Neuropathy can dull the warning signs of pressure damage, so thinned padding over a bony area deserves an evaluation, along with daily skin checks and protective footwear as part of routine foot care.Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist serves patients from Frisco, Plano, McKinney and communities throughout North Texas, and welcomes new patients. The practice accepts a variety of HMO, PPO and other health plans, and patients are encouraged to verify their coverage when scheduling. To request an appointment, call (469) 384-2135 or visit gtxfoot.About Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist: Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is a podiatry practice in Frisco, Texas, founded and led by board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM. Dr. Kim has advanced training in minimally invasive foot surgery, and most minimally invasive procedures are performed in the practice's in-office surgical suite under local anesthesia. The practice also offers Liposana Foot Filler, 3D custom orthotics, MLS laser therapy, Class IV laser therapy, extracorporeal shockwave therapy, Swift microwave wart treatment, Onyfix ingrown toenail correction and sports medicine care, serving patients across Frisco, Plano, McKinney and the greater North Texas area.

Emma Sivess

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Frisco Podiatrist Dr Dean Kim Offers Liposana Foot Filler to Restore Lost Cushioning Under the Heel and Ball of the Foot News Provided By Unlimited Content November 05, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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