Pause Studio Opens Colorado's First Location In Boulder Dec. 5

Pause Boulder, located at 3390 Valmont Road, opens on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Nurse-owned recovery studio brings private contrast suites, cryotherapy, float, LED, and IV therapy together under one roof in Boulder

- Aly Reese - RN, BSNBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pause, one of the nation's fastest-growing recovery and wellness brands, opens its first Colorado studio in Boulder at 3390 Valmont Road on Saturday, Dec. 5. In a city where people train at altitude and a sauna invite is as common as a happy hour one, Pause stands out: a medically directed approach to recovery, private suites, and cryotherapy, flotation, red light, compression and vitamin therapies all in one studio.Front Range locals Aly and Brad Reese are the team behind Pause Boulder. Aly, a registered nurse (RN, BSN) with 11 years in cardiac care, leads the studio's clinical team of four nurses. Brad has had a career in healthcare and technology sales that complements the commercial and marketing direction of Pause. She's a runner and he's a mountain biker, so both know firsthand how much recovery matters to an active life. That made Boulder the natural choice for the first Pause in Colorado, with more Colorado locations to come.“Recovery used to feel like something reserved for pro athletes,” said Aly Reese, co-owner of Pause Studio Boulder.“As a nurse, I know rest and recharging are the parts of a healthy routine people skip most. We wanted to create a place where taking care of yourself is easy and feels like a treat, whether you're training for an ultra or just need an hour to breathe.”Guests can book each therapy on its own or combine them so they build on each other: contrast therapy (a full-spectrum infrared sauna paired with a cold plunge), sensory-deprivation float therapy, cryotherapy, full-body LED light, Normatec compression, plus, IV drips, NAD+, and vitamin shots administered by registered nurses. Each service is designed to help regulate the nervous system, whether the goal is reducing stress, sharpening focus and creativity, enhancing performance or supporting physical recovery. And, unlike communal sauna clubs, Pause offers private, spa-style suites with their own showers, Le Labo bath products, high-end linens and herbal tea, so guests can unwind solo or with a friend.Online booking opens Nov. 19 at Pause Boulder for appointments starting Dec. 5, and the studio will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Grand Opening party runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, with tours led by owners Aly and Brad Reese and the Pause team, plus light bites and drinks from local partners. The first 50 guests receive a gift bag, and a raffle of goods from local businesses, worth hundreds of dollars, will benefit a local nonprofit partner to be announced soon.Now through the grand opening, Pause is offering its Discovery Package at a special presale price: five services for $134 (50% off). Pause gift cards bought Nov. 19 through Dec. 31 come with a holiday bonus: $125 gets you $150, and $1,000 buys you $1,500. Memberships, with tiers starting at $149 a month, go on sale when the studio opens, with special pricing for those who join in the first 30 days. HSA and FSA cards are accepted for all services.###About Pause StudioFounded in 2016 in Venice Beach, Calif., by former Equinox executives Jeff Ono and John Klein, Pause Studio is a modern recovery studio that brings advanced recovery technology and holistic wellness services together under one roof. Pause offers private contrast therapy suites, infrared sauna, float therapy, cryotherapy, LED light therapy, compression therapy and IV therapy, all designed to help guests rest, recover and recharge. Pause has more than 25 studios across 15 states, with more on the way nationwide.For more information and to book, visit Pause Boulder and follow @pauseboulder on Instagram and Facebook.For media inquiries or interviews, contact Erin Farkaly, ROOT Marketing & PR, at... or 973-715-6716.

Erin Farkaly

ROOT Marketing & PR

+1 973-715-6716

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pause Studio Opens Colorado's First Location in Boulder Dec. 5 News Provided By ROOT Marketing & PR November 05, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.