Dimonoff Launches SCMS-FS To Help Cities Maintain Water, Roads And Lighting As Budgets Fall Behind Aging Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Field operations software that links the alarm, work order, inventory and truck, moving cities from emergency repairs to planned maintenance.

QUÉBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dimonoff, whose connected systems are in service in more than 500 projects, such as the cities of Montréal and Pittsburgh, today announced the launch of SCMS-FS in limited preview. The software lets municipalities plan, assign and track the maintenance and deployment of their water networks, roads and street lighting in a single system.Water mains are aging, pavement breaks down with every freeze-thaw cycle, and the workload grows faster than staff and budgets. Yet a single repair still often passes through several tools: a work-order system, a spreadsheet for parts, then a phone call or radio message to reach the crew.SCMS-FS keeps that chain in one place. When a connected device such as a streetlight controller reports an anomaly, or a technician flags a problem in the field, the software opens a work order, schedules it, plans the truck route and files the result in the asset's history. Every step is written to an audit log."For a city, knowing there is a leak in a water main or a pothole on a main road has never been the hard part. The hard part is sending the right crew, with the right part and the right truck, to the right place without three phone calls and a spreadsheet," said Bernard Têtu, co-founder of Dimonoff and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Vectanor. "When budgets no longer keep pace with wear on infrastructure, every truck hour and every return trip to a job site counts. SCMS-FS lets the city run the work from the same place it sees the problem."From emergency repairs to planned maintenanceSCMS-FS generates preventive maintenance work orders for valves, hydrants, manholes and road segments, and puts them on the same calendar as repairs. Before anything is dispatched, the scheduler checks that the material is in stock and reserves it, matches the job to a crew with the right trade and a suitable truck, and accounts for vehicles out of service and seasonal workloads.The route optimizer then groups jobs by area, honours firm appointment windows and coordinates jobs that need several trucks on site at the same time. When a job cannot be placed, it explains why.Rollouts delivered on scheduleSCMS-FS plans smart water-meter installations and LED street-lighting conversions down to the coverage zone, the street and the side of the street, then breaks the project into daily crew plans. For a model city of 50,000 points, Dimonoff's published illustrative model puts the five-year value of the documented levers at $1.30 million, against $0.53 million in software and onboarding.Asset history that guides capital spendingThe asset register covers water and gas networks, roads and street lighting, and every job is added to the asset's history. The city can see which segments need repeated repairs and prioritize their replacement. Every work order is time-stamped, giving council hard numbers: work completed by crew, response times and the share of preventive work. The platform imports assets from the city's geographic information system and integrates with existing systems such as IBM MaximoSecurityGroupe Vectanor, Dimonoff's parent company, has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit, an independent review of its security controls. The platform does not depend on any of the large public cloud providers."More and more, cities ask us where their data sits and who else can reach it. We can give them a straight answer," said Têtu. "And because there is no per-user fee, a city can put every seasonal worker and contractor on the system without watching the bill climb."AvailabilitySCMS-FS is available now in limited preview to a select number of municipalities and utilities in Canada and the United States. Organizations interested in the software can contact Naomih Dalpé, Director of Business Development at Dimonoff. Product details are available atAbout DimonoffFounded in 2006 in Québec City and now a division of Groupe Vectanor, Dimonoff designs connected systems that help cities manage their infrastructure. Its SCMS lighting control and monitoring platform is in service in more than 500 projects in six countries, including Montréal (132,500 connected luminaires), Laval, Shawinigan and Varennes, Québec; Mississauga, Ontario; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Dover, New Hampshire; and Highland Park, Illinois. Learn more at .IBM and Maximo are trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Daniel Noiseux

Groupe Vectanor / Dimonoff

418-558-6166

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Dimonoff launches SCMS-FS to help cities maintain water, roads and lighting as budgets fall behind aging infrastructure News Provided By Dimonoff inc November 05, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Politics, Technology, Waste Management



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