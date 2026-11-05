MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Best Law Firms, published by Best Lawyers, is an award bestowed on an entire legal practice at a firm by specialty and jurisdiction. Unlike individual attorney honors, the ranking reflects the work of the full practice group. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers in that practice area and jurisdiction.

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“Having Reel Fathers Rights named among the top family law firms in California is no small honor,” said Mark Reel Jr., CEO of Reel Fathers Rights.“The congratulations really goes to the team of talented and dedicated attorneys we have in court every single day fighting for our clients.”

The firm ranking follows individual recognition from Best Lawyers for several Reel Fathers Rights attorneys. Brian Mullen, CFLS, has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law five times. Mark Reel Jr. has been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Family Law twice, and Sahar Scioneaux, CFLS, and Nina Tahsini have each been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Family Law.

Reel Fathers Rights serves Orange County from its Irvine office, representing fathers in divorce, child custody, child support, and domestic violence matters. The ranking adds to the firm's prior recognition, including an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and placement on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

For more information on Reel Fathers Rights and its services, visit ReelFathersRights or follow Reel Fathers Rights on social media.

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Reel Fathers Rights Ranked in 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms for Family Law in Orange County News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 05, 2026, 15:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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