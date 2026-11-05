AP Technology Brings Apsecure To AFP 2026, Helping Banks Win Business Customers And Expand Deposits Beyond The Branch

AP Technology

AP Technology: APSecure-- Advanced Payment Workflows

APSecure by AP Technology: Remote Check Printing, Payment Workflows. Payment Issuance for Banks

APSecure ROC by AP Technology

AP Technology: APSecure is advanced Payment Workflow Automation for Banks and Businesses. Remote official check printing. Automated and configurable workflows

Banks can explore the latest APSecure platform, including Remote Official Check Printing and configurable payment workflow automation.

- Tyler Gill, chief growth officer at AP TechnologyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As banks compete to attract business customers and grow deposits, payment issuance pioneer AP Technology is bringing its APSecure platform to AFP 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas this Sunday, through Wednesday.Hosted by the Association for Financial Professionals, AFP 2026 brings together more than 7,000 treasury, payments, FP&A and corporate finance professionals for education, networking and real-world insights.AFP 2026 attendees are invited to AP Technology's Booth #2037 to see demonstrations of the newest version of APSecure and discover how modernized payment services can help banks reach businesses beyond their branch networks.Used by banks and financial institutions throughout the United States and in Canada, APSecure brings multiple payment types - including checks, ACH, wire transfers, cards and digital payments - together in a secure platform. Configurable workflows help automate payment approvals, signatures, and release processes while supporting oversight, control and operational efficiency.One especially compelling capability for banks is Remote Official Check Printing, which enables authorized business customers to print official checks on demand at remote locations. For real estate firms, law offices and other businesses handling time-sensitive transactions, this can mean faster closings, secure payment issuance and fewer trips to a bank branch. For financial institutions, it creates an opportunity to serve and pursue deposit relationships with businesses in markets where the bank has no physical office.“Banks cannot afford to let branch geography define their business banking opportunities,” said Tyler Gill, chief growth officer at AP Technology.“With APSecure, a bank can put secure Remote Official Check Printing closer to the customer, even where it has no branch, while configurable workflow automation helps maintain control over every step of issuance. That is a powerful way to compete for new business relationships, deliver better service and create opportunities to grow deposits.”Beyond remote printing, APSecure allows banks and businesses to tailor approval chains, user permissions and payment controls to their operations. The platform supports integration with core banking and accounting systems, mobile access to approvals and scalable deployment options, helping organizations modernize without relying on fragmented manual processes.AFP 2026 attendees can visit AP Technology at Booth 2037 for a demonstration of the latest APSecure capabilities and a discussion of how remote payment issuance and automated workflows can support business customer acquisition and retention. Those unable to attend can learn more or request a demonstration at APTechnology or by emailing....About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visitEND ###

Greg Wilfahrt

AP Technology

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AP Technology Brings APSecure to AFP 2026, Helping Banks Win Business Customers and Expand Deposits Beyond the Branch News Provided By AP Technology November 05, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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