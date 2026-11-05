Davinci Micro Fulfillment Adds Shipium For Parcel Shipment Planning, Optimization, Execution Of Ecommerce Orders

Corey Apirian founded Davinci Micro Fulfillment to help ecommerce sellers strategically source goods at "micro sites" close to consumers and apply AI-enabled tech to select the optimal last-mile parcel service to achieve 1 to 2 day delivery

Advanced shipment planning, routing and carrier selection technology aids fast turn fulfillment, delivery of ecommerce orders from Davinci's micro-site DCs.

- Corey Apirian, chief executive, Davinci Micro Fulfillment

BOUND BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Davinci Micro Fulfillment has added to its technology portfolio Shipium 's advanced eCommerce multi-carrier parcel shipping platform to optimize carrier selection, improve delivery speed and reduce overall landed costs for clients utilizing Davinci's rapid-response, micro-site warehousing network for eCommerce order fulfillment.

Davinci is using Shipium's Shipment Management System (SMS) module to complement and enhance its internal tools for modeling, planning, execution and performance analysis for the thousands of eCommerce orders it fulfills weekly for its clients with parcel carriers.

“Shipium is providing us with tools that complement our existing fulfillment planning, optimization and parcel shipping technologies,” said Corey Apirian, Davinci's founder and chief executive.“With Shipium we are building more precise rules and workflows to better respond to the inputs and signals we receive from the different eCommerce marketplaces and then developing the optimum fulfillment and shipping solution for each order.”

Deeper visibility, more accurate fulfillment

The integrated platform gives Davinci deeper and more detailed visibility into many variables and factors that go into an eCommerce order fulfillment and shipping plan, Apirian noted.“We start with when an order needs to be delivered, then we work backwards from there to select the fulfillment site, the right packaging, whether to segregate or combine orders in separate boxes, and the optimal pick time.”

Concurrently, the system applies specific business rules and protocols, assessing actual carrier routes, speeds and distances, pickup times of day and other variables. It then recommends a fulfillment and shipping schedule“that gives us the most efficient plan for applying warehouse resources, selecting the best carrier and time of day pickup, and knowing the actual projected delivery speed,” explained Apirian.“It's based on real time data and enables us to precisely meet the delivery promise at the lowest cost to serve.”

He emphasized that the AI-enabled workflows and business rules do not rely on static rate cards or outdated transit timetables.“We're making minute by minute decisions, precisely learning carrier routes and speeds, time of day pickup variability, and delivery performance. Shipium provides us with that extra level of real time carrier performance analytics and optionality to choose the best carrier match for the product's delivery need.”

Early adopter

Kris Gosser, Shipium's chief marketing officer, cited Davinci as an early adopter“that has been ahead of the curve using Orca,” Shipium's shipping AI engine.“They use AI models to predict time in transit to ensure delivery promises are hit cost effectively, and to understand carrier volume limits in real time.”

He noted as well that Davinci was advanced in its use of Shipium's“Intelligent Downgrade” feature. This carrier selection tool calculates the fully loaded cost for each shipment based on the delivery promise, evaluating and ranking key performance metrics for all eligible carriers.“This effectively combines 'date shopping' with 'rate shopping' to pick the cheapest carrier for the desired date,” Gosser noted.“That is the secret to offering 2-day shipping in a Prime-like way that is sustainable and scalable for clients.”

Similarly, Davinci utilizes Shipium's“Source Optimization” tools to automatically assign a received order to the ideal micro-warehouse location based on inventory position. It then automatically passes that information into another Shipium application to understand probable shipping speeds, cost, compliance and delivery accuracy for all possible carriers from that fulfillment node.

“We are ensuring that for every customer order, we are fulfilling the right product from the most optimal location with the fastest delivery speed that hits the promise date at an acceptable landed cost,” emphasized Davinci's Apirian.

Saving clients 30 percent on parcel shipping

Since onboarding Shipium Davinci has been able to lower by 30 percent what brands spend on parcel shipping while consistently achieving 99 percent on time delivery.“And, we have increased our volumes and achieved higher compliance with delivery promise times. We have much better tools and more agility in supporting our forward-deployed inventory and accelerating last mile fulfillment,” Apirian concluded.

Gosser added that Shipium helps Davinci improve day-to-day planning and execution from all of its sites and with all customers who have assorted products, SKU's, dimensional sizes and weights, and using carriers that have different rules and requirements.“We are excited to welcome Davinci Micro Fulfillment to the Shipium platform, and we look forward to collaborating with them to improve the quality, speed and value of fulfillment services they provide to their growing portfolio of eCommerce customers.”

About Davinci Micro Fulfillment: Davinci Micro Fulfillment® partners with consumer brands and retailers to support their fast, forward fulfillment with an end-to-end solution that includes front-end merchandising, network optimization, and fulfillment services provided from our micro-fulfillment centers. Davinci's end-to-end solution provides brands with the technology platform, process and resources to ensure that appropriate products will be offered for each dot-com channel, merchandised with effective content, pricing and promotion, placed into Davinci micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) at ideal U.S. locations in optimized quantities, and fulfilled to consumers through processes that minimize lead-time and cost. For more information, visit us at

Gary N Frantz

Davinci Micro Fulfillment

+1 925-594-1434

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Davinci Micro Fulfillment Adds Shipium for Parcel Shipment Planning, Optimization, Execution of eCommerce Orders News Provided By Davinci Micro Fulfillment November 05, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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