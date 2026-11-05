Impact Soccer And Insiders Bring Complete Athlete Intelligence To Soccer-On Screen And Off

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The collaboration connects Impact Soccer's platform with the Insiders Infinity Wearable Data Hub, giving coaches and analysts a continuous view of every player.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Soccer, the AI-powered video analytics platform delivering professional-grade match intelligence to soccer programs worldwide, and Insiders, the Swiss wearable data infrastructure company, today announce a collaboration that gives coaches and analysts a complete, continuous picture of every player-whether they are on camera or not.The collaboration integrates the Insiders Infinity Wearable Data Hub with the Impact Soccer platform, combining computer vision and machine learning analytics with live wearable data to fill the gaps that camera-based systems can struggle to close. Impact's platform is camera agnostic, which democratizes access to its cutting-edge analytics by processing film of varying quality; adding the Infinity's data layer addresses this variability, ensuring the delivery of Impact's most granular features, including Impact IQ, the industry's first composite off-the-ball performance metric. When players move off screen, or enter areas outside the camera's field of view, the Infinity continues delivering precise positional data, motion analytics, and physiological metrics in real time, without interruption.For coaches and analysts working at elite youth and professional levels, the integration creates a data layer that is genuinely complete: on-ball and off-ball, on screen and off screen, positional and physiological, all in one continuous feed.What the integration deliversThe Infinity Wearable Data Hub is a compact device worn by players during training and competition. Its built-in sensors capture GPS positioning and nine-axis motion data continuously. Via Bluetooth, it simultaneously aggregates data from external peripherals-heart rate monitors, respiratory sensors, and additional physiological metrics-and streams everything directly to the cloud over 4G cellular. No antenna infrastructure, no post-session synchronization, or manual uploads are required at the venue. The Infinity has received official FIFA Basic certification.That data stream flows directly into the Impact Soccer platform, where it is combined with Impact's computer vision and off-ball performance analytics to give coaches, scouts, and analysts a unified view of each player's physical output, movement patterns, and physiological state throughout a session or match.The practical applications span the full cycle of player development: real-time monitoring during training, objective load management based on physiological data, off-ball movement analysis for tactical review, and longitudinal performance tracking that allows clubs and academies to benchmark individual development over time."This integration with Insiders allows Impact to give its customers the complete picture––even if the players and sequences in question fall outside the frame. Regardless of camera quality, we'll have the granular tracking and physiological data to solve the total player performance equation, providing clubs at the elite academy and pro levels the high-confidence intel they need to make informed decisions.” - Chris Green, Chief Technical Officer, Impact Soccer"The Infinity streams live data continuously-GPS, motion, heart rate, temperature-regardless of what the camera can or can't see. Paired with Impact Soccer's analytics, that becomes a genuinely complete picture of player performance. This is what wearable data infrastructure was built to enable."- Julien Moix, CEO and Co-founder, InsidersAbout the collaborationThe Insiders platform has supported more than 500 professional teams and organizations across cycling, triathlon, and soccer-including Paris FC in Ligue 1 and four consecutive Giro d'Italia editions with Velon, where the Infinity device was deployed.About Impact SoccerImpact Soccer's proprietary computer-vision and machine-learning platform is completely automated, processing a full battery of statistics within hours of a match. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Impact Soccer serves nearly 5,000 users across professional clubs, NCAA programs, youth academies, and amateur organizations worldwide. Impact Soccer is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), whose cloud and AI infrastructure underpins the platform's ability to process match video and deliver professional-grade analytics at scale, quickly and affordably. Their next-generation capabilities include Impact Live (real-time analytics) and Impact IQ-soccer's first comprehensive off-the-ball metric (patent-pending: 64/060,211).About InsidersInsiders (insiders) is a Swiss wearable data infrastructure company founded in Lausanne. The Infinity Wearable Data Hub aggregates data from multiple sensor sources and streams it in real time to authorized platforms via a GDPR-compliant open API. Insiders works with professional cycling teams, triathlon organizations, football clubs, and event operators across Europe and globally.Media Contacts:David Phillips... /...

David Gargill

Impact Soccer

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Impact Soccer and Insiders Bring Complete Athlete Intelligence to Soccer-on Screen and off News Provided By Impact Soccer November 05, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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