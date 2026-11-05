Christopher Riegg Featured In Biztimes Milwaukee's Succession Planning Issue

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, partner and founder of Promontory Strategy Group.

Promontory Strategy Group

Promontory Strategy Group partner discusses why buyers look beyond reported profits when evaluating ownership transitions.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, partner and founder of Promontory Strategy Group (PSG), was featured in the October 19, 2026, succession planning issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, sharing his perspective on how buyers evaluate businesses ahead of an ownership change.In the publication's Biz Compass feature on page 24, Riegg described an increased focus on whether a company's earnings and operating strengths can continue under new ownership.“Buyers are scrutinizing the durability and transferability of earnings more closely than five years ago,” Riegg told BizTimes.His comments identified customer concentration, management depth, financial reporting quality and dependence on the owner as areas buyers examine alongside reported profits. The underlying issue is whether a company's performance, relationships and growth prospects can withstand a change in ownership.For owners considering succession or an eventual exit, that perspective highlights the importance of preparation beyond the financial statements. Understanding how leadership responsibilities, customer relationships and operating knowledge will transfer is part of presenting a business that can continue to perform after its current owner steps away.PSG advises privately held and family-owned businesses on succession planning and ownership transitions, including sales to strategic or private equity buyers, management buyouts, employee stock ownership plans and recapitalizations. The firm works with ownership and management teams to evaluate alternatives and coordinates with their legal, tax and financial advisors.Riegg brings more than 30 years of transaction and advisory experience to his work with business owners. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Wisconsin-licensed CPA.About Promontory Strategy GroupBased in Milwaukee, Promontory Strategy Group provides strategic and financial advisory services to privately held and family-owned businesses. Its work includes pre-transaction preparation, ownership transitions, strategic acquisitions and financing decisions.Read the October 19 BizTimes issue (page 24). Learn more about PSG's succession planning and ownership transition services at PromStrategy.

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA

Promontory Strategy Group

+1 414-763-1843

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Christopher Riegg Featured in BizTimes Milwaukee's Succession Planning Issue News Provided By Brew City Marketing November 05, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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