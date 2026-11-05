Gujarat: HM Amit Shah To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones For 30 Projects Worth Rs 1,024 Crore On Nov 9

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 30 development projects worth Rs 1,024 crore in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on November 9.

The projects, covering housing, water infrastructure and other civic amenities, will be taken up in the presence of Union Minister Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel said on Thursday.

Addressing the reporters after the AMC's weekly Standing Committee meeting, Patel added that the projects were aimed at improving infrastructure and civic facilities in the constituency.

The announcement comes as the civic body prepares to undertake a series of development works across the constituency.

The projects include housing initiatives and water-related works, among other facilities for residents.

Patel also outlined the AMC's arrangements for the Diwali festival, particularly in view of the increased use of firecrackers and the resulting waste on roads.

"The civic body would ensure that firecracker waste accumulating on roads is collected and cleared during the night itself so that streets remained clean during the day," he said.

The fire brigade has been directed to remain on alert throughout the festive period, with personnel instructed to stay on standby to respond promptly to any fire-related emergency.

Municipal hospital staff will also remain on standby to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any untoward incident.

In another development, the AMC is preparing to introduce two indigenous toy trains at Kankaria Lake.

The existing toy train, popularly known as Atal Express, was introduced in 2008 and has remained an attraction for visitors.

"The earlier train had been imported from abroad at a cost of around Rs eight crore," Patel said.

The AMC has now procured two locally manufactured trains using indigenous technology at a combined cost of Rs 3.59 crore, in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'.

The trial runs of both trains have been completed successfully. However, police verification and some other formalities are still pending.

The trains will be introduced for visitors during the Diwali festivities once the remaining procedures are completed.