Win-Win Situation For Both Military And Agniveers, Says Senior IAF Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) The Centre's decision to provide a second two-year service term option for 'Agniveers' is a "win-win situation" for both the soldiers and the military, a senior official of the Indian Air Force's South Western Air Command said on Thursday.

Referring to the Agnipath scheme as "collective refinement", the Gandhinagar-headquartered SWAC's Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration, Gurjot Singh Bhullar, said the government's decision was based on feedback, following the assessment of the current Agniveers serving in the armed forces.

Addressing a press conference here, he stated that Agniveers are spread all across the frontline command.

"We have Agniveers employed in core operational roles. Out of the 25 per cent absorbed into the Air Force, they are involved in air defence, fighter operations, helicopter operations, sensor management, at various radar systems, and even in basic administrative functions such as airmen's messes, station quarters, and guard duties," he said.

Declining to give out the exact numbers, AVM Bhullar said that a "sizeable chunk" is currently serving the SWAC.

"Whether they belong to the South Western Command or any other command, the distribution is almost equal and well balanced," he added.

Responding to a question regarding the retention of Agniveers in the forces, the Air Vice Marshal asserted that there will definitely be a demand for Agniveers.

"Why would they not want to stay in the forces? But there is a balance. If you look at our organisational requirements, given the current situation, we need trained manpower that is technologically aligned, well-motivated, and has undergone training in the various costly equipment that have recently come in. When we have a trained individual, it is a very good package for us," he stated.

He added that the two-year extension will also address the concerns of the Agniveers.

"The first service tenure had a cap of 25 per cent, which is not there in the second engagement. The Agniveers will only have to meet the minimum criteria that include discipline, medical fitness and job output. If one meets those criteria, the Agniveers will be absorbed as a regular cadet (into the armed forces)," AVM Bhullar said.

He asserted that this proves that it is a "win-win situation" for both the Defence forces and the Agniveers.

Further, the IAF officer said that the 'Agnipath' scheme's initial idea to eventually absorb the best 25 per cent into the armed forces will create a healthy competition.

"For example, if there is a station with one hundred Agniveers and they are all competing against one another in a squadron, their work output, motivation level, morale, physical fitness, and overall performance improve because everyone wants to prove themselves. Wherever they have an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities, they are doing so," AVM Bhullar said, calling it one of the major positive aspects of the entire scheme.