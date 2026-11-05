No One Should Attempt To Reignite Conflicts: Muslim Cleric Cautions Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bareilly, Nov 5 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Thursday cautioned the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chief and MLA Humayun Kabir against naming the proposed mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad as 'Babri Masjid', saying attempts should not be made to reignite past conflicts.

This comes days after Kabir renewed his warning over the Babri Masjid issue, threatening to block National Highway-34 on December 6, the day construction of the proposed mosque is scheduled to begin in Murshidabad.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said: "Babri Masjid was a historic mosque in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court subsequently ordered the construction of the Ram Temple at the site, and after that, the dispute over the mosque and temple came to an end."

"No one should now attempt to reignite conflicts and disputes in the name of a mosque and a temple. I would like to tell Humayun Kabir that India is currently enjoying an atmosphere of peace and harmony. In such a situation, naming a mosque 'Babri Masjid' would give rise to a new controversy and fresh tensions," he added.

While asking the AJUP Chief to go ahead with the construction of the mosque, the Muslim cleric urged him to give a different name.

"Instead, he (Humayun Kabir) should choose another name, something more pleasant and appealing," Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said.

Earlier, Humayun Kabir issued the warning while addressing a meeting on the income and expenditure accounts at the Bari Masjid premises in Beldanga.

The administration, meanwhile, is preparing to prevent any possible law and order disturbance in the area.

The former Trinamool Congress leader said that National Highway-34, stretching around 30 km between Rejinagar and Berhampore, would remain under his control on December 6.

Kabir also claimed that his supporters would take to the roads across several adjoining areas.

"On the day of the construction of the Babri Masjid, we will block the national highway. If the administration has the power, let the police stop us. From Krishnanagar to Berhampore, Domkal to Berhampore, Jalangi to Berhampore, Sainthia to Kandi and Berhampore, and Burdwan to the Nabadwip Bridge, our people will be on the roads," he said.