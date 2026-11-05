Denodo Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Data Integration Tools For Seven Consecutive Years

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 – Denodo, the AI data layer company, today announced that Gartner® has positioned the Company as a Leader, for the seventh consecutive year, in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.“Data integration tools remain a foundational data architecture component for supporting operational, analytical, and AI use cases,” states Gartner.“This research analyzes 19 vendors to help data and analytics leaders make informed technology decisions.”

The complete and complementary Magic Quadrant report, published on November 2, 2026 and authored by Thornton Craig et al., is available here.

“By 2028, 60% of data integration tasks will be completed autonomously, freeing up 20% of

data engineers' time,” says Gartner in the 2026 Magic Quadrant report.

Since the publication of last year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools report, the award winning Denodo Platform has made significant enhancements in data integration automation. In March, Denodo released Denodo Platform 9.4, enabling AI systems, applications, and users to reliably access live data, understand business context, and operate with strong performance within clear governance boundaries, and in July, Denodo released Denodo Platform 9.5, providing active context for trustworthy agentic AI.

“The goals of data integration are now driven by the needs of agentic AI, which is for AI-ready data that is immediately integrated, governed, and supported by active context. The Denodo Platform, by establishing the critical AI data layer, provides the most flexible, direct foundation for trustworthy, AI-ready data, in support of advanced automation,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo.“We are extremely proud that Gartner has once again recognized Denodo as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, as Gartner has done for the previous six years. I feel this strengthens our conviction that an overarching, cross-platform AI data layer, with active context, provides the most effective foundation for tackling complex challenges with autonomous AI.”

On the Gartner Peer Insights platform, the Denodo Platform currently has a 4.6 average rating out of a possible 5, from a total of 337 ratings as of November 2026. In the words of Denodo customers:

“Productivity Doubles and Delivery Times Improve with Enhanced Semantic Layer Features: Increased developer productivity by more than twice over conventional ETL coding. Improved delivery times to the business. Perfect semantic layer insulating the business from the ever-changing data landscape. Virtual views reduce cloud footprint, resulting in cost savings.” – IT Manager, Insurance

“Denodo Enhances Enterprise Data Integration with Robust Security and Easy API Creation as well as Data Governance: Denodo is a strong and mature data virtualization platform that significantly enhances our enterprise data ecosystem. It allows multiple data sources, structured as well as unstructured, in a single place. In Denodo we can easily apply row-level or column-level security within seconds. In Denodo data analysts can easily access Denodo views to play with data, and it's easy for them to understand the data flow with the help of tree structures and data lineage. We can easily create APIs in Denodo, with data security, so APIs can be consumed by other applications. Denodo has advanced level cost-based optimization features for performance, to automatically pick the best plan. We can create rules to handle APIs and other traffic. It provides a diagnostic and monitoring tool for real-time data monitoring. The data catalog is a very useful feature for business users, so they can directly research data, and it also helps data analysts. It has multiple features like data integration, API creation, data security, data governance, and performance optimization.” – IT Professional, Manufacturing

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Thornton Craig, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Jenna Goodrich, Nina Showell, 2 November 2026.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Integration Tools, 30 June 2026

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About Denodo:

Denodo is the AI data layer company. The award-winning Denodo Platform powers trustworthy agents and applications, transforming enterprise data into reliable insights for analytics and self-service. Organizations worldwide deploy Denodo alongside their data lakehouses to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time – achieving up to 4x faster time to insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance.