Souk Madinat Jumeirah Inspires Young Creatives With Five-Day 'The Souk Of Little Creators' Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From 11–15 November, families can discover five hands-on creative zones, inspiring children to explore, create and collect their way through their own Artist Passport. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai's iconic waterfront destination, is set to welcome young artists and their families for The Souk of Little Creators, a five-day creative experience running from 11–15 November. Taking place daily from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Souk's Amphitheatre, the programme invites children aged 5 to 11 and their parents to create, explore and experiment together through a mix of traditional crafts and digital creativity.

On arrival, each child receives an Artist Passport, collecting a sticker as they explore five creative zones. The Impressionist Garden brings nature-inspired art to life through immersive digital projections, while The Color Lab encourages experimentation with shape and colour. At The Light Table Studio, children create illuminated sand art, before designing their own finger puppet at The Puppet Maker Workshop. The journey concludes with Sketch to AI, where their drawings are transformed into digital artworks they can revisit at home via QR code.

Beyond the workshops, families can extend their visit by browsing Souk Madinat Jumeirah's boutiques and artisan stalls or enjoying dinner at one of its restaurants by the water, all set against the souk's lantern-lit walkways and Arabian architecture. The Souk of Little Creators is one of the many ways the destination brings people together through art and culture, for residents and visitors alike.

The Souk of Little Creators takes place at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah Amphitheatre from 11–15 November, between 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Instagram.

About Souk Madinat Jumeirah:

In the heart of the iconic Madinat Jumeirah Resort, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, by Dubai Retail, recreates the authentic Arabian bazaar. A labyrinth of corridors under ornate lanterns and carved wood houses merchants selling spices, slippers, locally made handicrafts and jewellery, souvenirs and more from around the world. Juxtaposing the historical elements are a wealth of contemporary restaurants and award-winning food concepts overlooking abra-dotted waterways and the Burj Al Arab. Stop for a coffee, a light lunch, or a memorable dinner in this enchanting destination.

About Dubai Retail:

Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai's retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region's largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai's retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans 58 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Skylight Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.