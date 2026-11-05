AGMC Introduces Geely Monjaro EM-I To The UAE, Bringing Advanced Plug-In Hybrid Technology To Flagship Premium SUV

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Monjaro EM-i delivers up to 410 hp, intelligent electric all-wheel drive and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in 5.83 seconds, with a combined NEDC driving range of up to 1,095 km Geely's EM-i plug-in hybrid technology provides up to 130 km of electric driving range, supported by DC fast charging from 30–80% in approximately 15 minutes Premium cabin features include front-seat massage functionality, a lie-flat front passenger seat, a 15.4-inch central display, 4-zone voice control and a 16-speaker FLYME SOUND audio system

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has announced the launch of the Geely Monjaro EM-i under the theme 'Leading the Way', reflecting the model's advances in plug-in hybrid technology. With significant improvements in performance, driving efficiency, passenger comfort and intelligent connectivity, the Monjaro EM-i is set to lead the way for a new generation of electrified driving in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Monjaro EM-i features Geely's E-Motive Intelligence (EM-i) plug-in hybrid technology, delivering up to 410 hp and a driving range of up to 1,095 km under the NEDC test cycle. Its advanced powertrain includes intelligent electric all-wheel drive and fast-charging capability, while the cabin adds new comfort and connectivity features for everyday driving and longer journeys.

Suliman AlZaben – CEO Geely Group Brands, AGMC:“The Monjaro has played an important role in Geely's growth in the UAE, earning the confidence of customers in a highly competitive market. With the Monjaro EM-i, we are building on that success by introducing plug-in hybrid technology to one of our most important models. Our customers in the UAE expect strong performance, comfort and technology that makes a real difference to their driving experience. This launch reflects those expectations and our continued commitment to bringing Geely's latest innovations to the market.”

The Monjaro EM-i features Geely's dedicated EM-i hybrid engine, achieving 46.5% thermal efficiency, alongside an E-DHT 11-in-1 hybrid electric drive system with up to 92.5% efficiency. Intelligent energy and thermal management coordinate the engine, electric motors and battery to optimise power delivery and fuel consumption across different driving conditions. In its higher-output configuration, the three-motor system produces up to 410 hp, supported by intelligent e-AWD for greater traction, stability and control.

The plug-in hybrid system also delivers 0–100 km/h in about 5.83 seconds, with a combined NEDC driving range of up to 1,095 km and an electric-only range of up to 130 km. The higher-output configuration records combined fuel consumption of 6.2 L/100 km at a low battery state of charge, supporting efficient daily commutes and longer journeys.

In the higher-output configuration, the Monjaro EM-i supports DC fast charging from 30–80% in about 15 minutes, while AC charging from 25–100% takes about 4.2 hours. The SUV also features 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing customers to power compatible external devices and equipment directly from the vehicle.

The Monjaro EM-i introduces a spacious cabin with multi-layer comfort seating, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Selected variants feature front-seat massage and a front passenger seat that reclines nearly flat, adding an extra layer of comfort on longer journeys. The SUV also offers 633 litres of luggage capacity, expanding to 2,183 litres with the rear seats folded, alongside generous passenger space across both rows.

Cabin technology includes a 15.4-inch central infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 4-zone voice control, letting occupants interact with supported vehicle functions from any seat. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provide smartphone integration, while built-in 4G connectivity, over-the-air updates and 15W wireless charging support everyday convenience.

Selected variants also feature a 25.6-inch windscreen Head-Up Display that projects essential driving information into the driver's line of sight, plus a 16-speaker FLYME SOUND audio system with dedicated headrest speakers. The cabin features soft-wrapped surfaces, wood-effect finishes, and chrome detailing, with a column-mounted gear selector that creates more space around the centre console.

The Monjaro EM-i offers 16 advanced driver assistance features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Detection, supporting drivers across highway journeys, changing traffic conditions and everyday manoeuvres. A 540-degree panoramic camera system with transparent chassis view provides additional visibility around and beneath the vehicle, particularly when parking or navigating confined spaces.

The Monjaro EM-i is the latest addition to Geely's new energy vehicle portfolio in the UAE, giving customers access to plug-in hybrid technology alongside the performance, comfort and advanced features of the Monjaro. AGMC will continue to support Geely's market growth through its vehicle portfolio, retail network, and aftersales services.