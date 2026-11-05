Ghana's Unwavering Commitment To Welcoming The Global African Family Back To The Motherland: Hon. James Gyakye Quayson

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, on Friday30th October, 2026, was at the University of Ghana, Legon, as Guest Special Speaker, at the historic Inaugural Open D.O.O.R. National Dialogue, under the compelling theme,“Come Home. Stay Home. Build Home.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister stated that,“throughout history, the movement of Africans across the world has been marked by both tragedy and triumph. For generations, descendants of the African Diaspora have sought meaningful ways to reconnect with their ancestral roots. It is for this and other reasons that since independence in 1957, Ghana has championed the ideals of Pan-Africanism, guided by the enduring vision of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, pioneer of African unity and self-determination”.

Continuing, Hon. Gyakye Quayson noted that,“Building on this legacy, in recent times Ghana implemented initiatives such as the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, and the Black Star Experience to connect Africa with its diaspora. These efforts reflect Ghana's unwavering commitment to welcoming the global African family back to the motherland to build a shared and prosperous future”.

He added that,“Ghana considers the Diaspora as far more than an extension of Africa's heritage. The Diaspora is also a powerful catalyst for development. Through investment, innovation, skills transfer, philanthropy, tourism, and global advocacy, it is becoming increasingly evident that members of the diaspora are helping to drive Ghana's economic growth, strengthen institutions, and carve out a future filled with hope”.

The Decade of Our Repatriation (D.O.O.R.) is a landmark initiative by Professor?benfo Bakari Kambon, in partnership with the College of Humanities, University of Ghana. The initiative seeks to transform decades of discourse on repatriation, Pan-Africanism, and diaspora engagement into concrete, measurable, and sustainable actions that promote cultural reconnection, socio-economic integration, investment, and knowledge exchange.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.