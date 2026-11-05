Artificial Intelligence In Animal Health Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI Diagnostics And Livestock Management Drive 18.9% CAGR To USD 7 Billion

The global artificial intelligence in animal health market was valued at an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across veterinary care, pharmaceutical development, livestock management, diagnostics, and clinical operations.

Market growth is being driven by greater awareness and education among veterinary professionals, expanding investments in veterinary AI solutions, strategic industry collaborations, and the integration of intelligent technologies into animal health management. AI-driven platforms are improving precision, speed, and operational efficiency across drug and product development, diagnostic imaging, digital pathology, animal tracking, health monitoring, predictive analytics, and workflow optimization.

Veterinary organizations are increasingly deploying intelligent systems to accelerate radiology and pathology interpretations, support real-time health monitoring, and generate data-driven predictive insights. Automated record management is also reducing administrative workloads, while AI-powered assistants and chatbots are strengthening client communication, supporting targeted content development, and improving engagement throughout the veterinary care journey.

AI adoption in veterinary pharmacology represents another significant growth opportunity. Advanced platforms are accelerating drug discovery, identifying therapeutic targets, and predicting viable drug candidates, helping reduce development timelines and costs. These technologies also support medication adherence, personalized treatment planning, pharmacovigilance, adverse drug reaction detection, drug repurposing, and predictive modeling of drug efficacy and toxicity.

In January 2026, Mixlab launched Maisy, an AI health partner integrated into its eMix platform. The solution is designed to improve medication compliance, identify relevant prescribing options, and reduce administrative friction across the veterinary pharmacy experience. By 2025, Mixlab had partnered with more than 30,000 prescribers and supported care for over 140,000 animals, representing close to 75% growth and indicating sustained demand for AI-driven veterinary pharmacy solutions.

The expanding use of artificial intelligence in livestock management is further strengthening the market outlook. Machine learning and predictive models support real-time health monitoring, early disease detection, precision feeding, weight estimation, and growth tracking. AI-powered smartphone-based solutions are also widening access to digital livestock management capabilities.

In February 2026, Ever.Ag introduced Feedlot IQ, a fully integrated AI-powered feedlot management system developed with Production Animal Consultation (PAC). The platform consolidates health, feed, performance, weather, and financial information into a unified operational view based on more than 15 years of real-world feedlot data.

India's Gau Swastha platform also demonstrates the potential of scalable livestock AI. The image-based cattle health platform combines computer vision, vision-language models, and large language models to provide health assessments in under 30 seconds from a single photograph. Validated across 7,000 cattle and deployed in 26 Karnataka government polyclinics, the platform has benefited more than 50,000 farmers in 11 regional languages while addressing affordability limitations associated with hardware-dependent livestock AI systems.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends at global, regional, and country levels, with forecasts covering 2021-2033. Market segmentation includes:



Solution: Hardware; Software & Services

Animal: Companion Animals; Production Animals

Application: Diagnostics; Identification, Tracking, & Monitoring; Others End Use: Veterinary Pharmaceutical & MedTech Companies; Veterinary Service Providers; Animal Owners; Others

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed artificial intelligence in animal health market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of major growth drivers, emerging trends, and revenue opportunities

Segment-level and regional revenue forecasts for strategic market assessment

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Insights into product innovation and evolving veterinary AI applications Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, market entry, and business development decisions

As AI adoption continues across companion animal care, production animal management, veterinary pharmaceuticals, and clinical services, market participants are expected to focus on scalable platforms, workflow integration, predictive capabilities, and accessible solutions that improve animal health outcomes and operational performance.

Key Attributes

