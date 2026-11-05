Foresight 50: Top Cleantech Companies Selected By Global Climate Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight Canada Unveils the 2026 Foresight 50 Honorees, Highlighting High-Growth Cleantech Companies Ready for US and Global Scale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada, one of North America's leading cleantech innovation and adoption accelerators, officially announced the 2026 Foresight 50 Honourees -a curated portfolio of promising, investment-ready cleantech companies that have collectively raised over USD $2.4B in capital to date.

Revealed last night at the celebration in Vancouver, the annual cohort-now in its sixth edition-spotlights commercial-stage cleantech companies that are actively transforming traditional industries, strengthening cross-border supply chains, and driving global market competitiveness.

This year's honorees were selected by an independent panel of over 35 leading climate investors, and were rigorously evaluated on their investibility, leadership strength, economic and social impact, environmental performance, and commercial viability. The final list spotlights high-impact cleantech companies, featuring returning honorees such as Lite-, Ayrton Energ, Carbon Lock Tec, TerraFixin, Dispers, and CarbonRu. Together, they represent a group of dynamic ventures driving the transformation of key global economic sectors such as heavy industry, energy, transportation, agriculture, carbon management, and advanced materials.

The 2026 cohort demonstrates that sustainable technology is no longer just an environmental priority-it is the ultimate driver of productivity, resource efficiency, and long-term economic resilience for businesses.“Decarbonization and industrial competitiveness now walk hand-in-hand,” said Heather Crochetiere, Interim CEO of Foresight Canada.“The 2026 Foresight 50 Honourees prove that clean innovation is a powerful economic engine. We have the technical talent, validated science, and market-ready solutions-and these cleantech companies now represent key opportunities for strategic investors looking to deploy capital at scale. These founders are solving critical global climate challenges while building resilient supply chains, creating high-value jobs, and delivering the high-performing technologies that global industries need to thrive.”

By spotlighting these 50 ventures, Foresight Canada connects top cleantech companies directly with venture capital, strategic investors, and private equity partners to accelerate capital deployment and facilitate cross-border commercial cleantech adoption.

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they de-risk and simplify public and private sector adoption of the world's best clean technologies to improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing urgent climate challenges.

The 2026 Foresight 50 Showcase is presented by Foresight Canada and powered by Innovate BC with support from Fasken; Latitude Cleantech Searc; Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LL; RBCx; Richards Buell Sutton LLP; Verdex Capital; and ZEI; and Sustainability Partner Bullfrog Power.

Foresight would also like to thank the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), for providing funding support for its Cleantech Ventures program.

Media Contact

Heather Kingdon

Sr. Manager, Marketing

Foresight Canada

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The complete list of honourees, as well as the detailed pitchbook, is available on the official