U.S. Red Light Therapy Beds Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $198.4 Million As Med Spas And Recovery Centers Drive 10.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-invasive, tech-forward red-light therapy beds help wellness facilities attract patients and boost revenue, supported by athlete adoption, medical spa growth, and easy-to-use technology

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Red Light Therapy Beds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Device Class, Sales Channel, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. red light therapy beds market was valued at USD 84.7 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 100.5 million in 2026 to USD 198.4 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for pain-free wellness solutions, broader adoption across medical and wellness centers, greater access to affordably priced systems, and continued technological advancements that improve treatment effectiveness and ease of use.

Expansion within the medical spa industry is creating significant opportunities for red light therapy bed manufacturers and service providers. According to the American Med Spa Association's 2024 industry recap, released in November 2024, the number of medical spas in the U.S. increased from 8,899 locations in 2022 to 10,488 in 2023. This growth reflects sustained consumer interest in medical aesthetics and increasing confidence among entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals investing in innovative wellness treatments.

Red-light therapy beds are increasingly moving beyond their role as an optional wellness add-on to become a core service within medical spas, fitness facilities, recovery centers, and other wellness businesses. Operators are seeking non-invasive, tech-forward equipment that can strengthen service portfolios, attract new clients, encourage repeat visits, and support additional revenue opportunities. Improvements in product design and usability are also making red light therapy beds more accessible to commercial operators and individual consumers.

Athletes, professional sports organizations, performance teams, fitness centers, and recovery providers are contributing substantially to U.S. red light therapy beds market growth. Adoption among these groups has increased awareness of red-light therapy for muscle treatment, post-workout recovery, and performance-focused wellness routines. Scientific endorsements, public testimonials, and media exposure are also strengthening market credibility and influencing purchasing decisions among fitness-minded consumers.

High-profile athlete and celebrity use continues to expand the visibility of red-light therapy. In August 2024, footballer Erling Haaland publicly acquired a red-light therapy bed valued at approximately £15,000, or USD 18,900, for muscle treatment. Social media posts and related media coverage introduced the technology to a wider audience of sports fans, amateur athletes, and wellness consumers. Celebrity use, including Pete Davidson's reported use of a red-light wand before red-carpet events, has further increased cultural awareness and interest in light-based wellness products.

The report evaluates volume and revenue growth at the country level and examines key industry trends across market sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. The analysis covers device class, sales channel, end use, and region, providing insight into commercial opportunities, purchasing patterns, distribution strategies, and geographic demand across the U.S.

Market segmentation covered in the report includes:



Device Class Outlook - Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033



Premium Grade

Economical-Budget Friendly

Sales Channel Outlook - Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033



Direct Manufacturer Sales



Authorized Distributors/Dealers

Direct-to-Consumer (D2C-Online)

End Use Outlook - Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033



Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumers (B2C)

Regional Outlook - Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2033



Southeast



Midwest



West



Northeast Southwest

Companies Featured



THOR PHOTOMEDICINE LTD (NovoThor)

TheraLight

Prism Light Pod

Red Light Wellness

Ammortal

Body Balance System

Mito Red

LightStim

NEO Science

Spectra Red Light LLC (Vasindux)

Vital Red Light

Precor ARRC LED

With medical spa expansion, growing athlete adoption, improved affordability, and ongoing product innovation, the U.S. red light therapy beds market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033. Manufacturers and distributors that offer effective, easy-to-use systems across premium and budget-friendly categories are expected to benefit from increasing commercial and consumer demand.

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