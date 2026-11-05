Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 285.00
|12,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
12,000
DKK 3,420,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Novo Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Novo Investors:
| Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
...
| Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
...
| Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
...
Company announcement No 66 / 2026
Attachment
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261105_PDMR trading_MartinHolstLange
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