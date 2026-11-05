Kraft Liner Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast By Product And Region, 2026-2033 E-Commerce And Sustainable Packaging Propel Market To $85.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kraft Liner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global kraft liner market was valued at an estimated USD 51.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 85.7 billion by 2033. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for durable, recyclable, and high-performance packaging materials.

Expansion of the global packaging industry, particularly the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, is a primary driver of kraft liner market growth. Increasing online retail activity has strengthened demand for corrugated boxes and protective packaging capable of supporting complex logistics networks. Kraft liner offers high strength, good printability, and environment-friendly performance, making it suitable for packaging applications across food & beverages, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

Growing environmental concerns surrounding plastic packaging are also encouraging businesses and governments to adopt recyclable and reusable alternatives. Regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing packaging waste are expected to support the use of fiber-based materials, while corporate sustainability targets are accelerating the transition toward more circular packaging systems. In addition, rising industrial activity is increasing logistics volumes and creating further demand for kraft liner in transportation and distribution applications.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted kraft liner production and affected several end-use industries in 2020, with economic uncertainty delaying product investments and purchasing decisions. Market conditions improved during the post-pandemic period as economies reopened, industrial output recovered, and e-commerce activity remained elevated. These developments have strengthened the outlook for kraft liner demand across established and emerging markets.

Raw material availability remains a notable market challenge. Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) account for approximately 80% of the material used in kraft liner production. The recovery and processing of OCC can be constrained by low-grade OCC supplies and high transportation costs. These factors may affect production economics, limit supply, and create pricing pressure throughout the kraft liner value chain.

Manufacturers are responding through R&D initiatives focused on reducing production costs, improving material efficiency, and strengthening product performance. Innovation in lightweight packaging, fiber recovery, manufacturing processes, and recyclable product formats is expected to help suppliers expand their presence in the packaging industry. Government support for waste reduction and reusable packaging materials may provide additional opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides volume and revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels, along with analysis of industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates are presented in kilotons and USD billion.



Product outlook: GSM < 80, GSM 80 to 160, and GSM > 160

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea

Central & South America: Brazil Middle East & Africa

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed kraft liner market analysis across major products, regions, and countries

Revenue and volume forecasts supporting market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, industry trends, and market drivers

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning

Analysis of innovations influencing product development and packaging performance Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams and guide business decisions

The report is designed to support manufacturers, packaging companies, investors, suppliers, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate the global kraft liner market. Its coverage of market dynamics, regional performance, product demand, competitive strategies, and innovation provides a structured basis for expansion planning and long-term decision-making.

Companies Featured



Smurfit Kappa

Groupo Europac

Roxcel Handelsges.m.b.H

Astron Paper & Board Mill

Eagle Paper International, Inc.

Thai Paper Mill Company Limited

International Paper

Hazel Mercantile Limited

Mondi Group Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900