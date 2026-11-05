Global Cardiac Mapping Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 5.2 Billion As 3D Mapping And Ablation Adoption Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiac Mapping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global cardiac mapping market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.8 billion in 2026 to USD 5.2 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry with a 48.1% revenue share in 2025, supported by established electrophysiology infrastructure, access to advanced cardiac care, and strong adoption of innovative mapping technologies.

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, particularly atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, atrial flutter, and other complex rhythm disorders. An aging population, increasing use of catheter-based electrophysiologic studies, and growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures are also contributing to the expansion of the cardiac mapping market.

Technological advancements are improving the accuracy, resolution, and efficiency of arrhythmia identification and treatment. High-density mapping catheters, three-dimensional electroanatomical mapping, non-contact mapping, advanced visualization, and software-enabled signal analysis are supporting more precise electrophysiology procedures. These technologies help clinicians identify abnormal electrical pathways and guide catheter ablation across a broader range of arrhythmias.

The growing adoption of mapping-guided ablation procedures is creating additional demand for advanced cardiac mapping systems and consumables. Healthcare providers are increasingly moving toward high-resolution and personalized electrophysiology approaches that support detailed procedural planning and targeted treatment. Integration between mapping platforms, ablation technologies, real-time visualization, and analytical software is further improving procedural precision and encouraging adoption across hospitals and dedicated electrophysiology centers.

Cardiac Mapping Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes market trends from 2021 to 2033. The cardiac mapping market is segmented by product, application, mapping approach, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Mapping systems, including 3D electroanatomical mapping systems, high-density mapping systems, contact mapping systems, non-contact mapping systems, and Hybrid / Magnetic+Impedance Mapping Systems

Mapping catheters, including Point-by-point / Conventional Mapping Catheters, High-Density Mapping Catheters, Grid Mapping Catheters, Basket Mapping Catheters, Balloon Mapping Catheters, and Other Specialized Mapping Catheters Mapping accessories and consumables, including Patient Interface / Reference Patches, Mapping Cables & Connectors, Mapping Electrode Accessories, and Other Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Flutter

Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Ventricular Fibrillation (VF) Other Arrhythmias

Mapping Approach and End Use Outlook

The mapping approach analysis covers contact, non-contact, and hybrid technologies. End use segments include hospitals, Ambulatory/Outpatient EP Centers, and Other Healthcare Facilities. Hospitals are expected to remain an important source of demand due to procedure volumes, specialized clinical teams, and continued investment in electrophysiology laboratories.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and UAE

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers detailed cardiac mapping market intelligence for companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and other industry stakeholders. It provides segment and regional revenue forecasts, market estimates, growth opportunity assessments, trend analysis, and competitive landscape insights. The research also examines the market presence of key participants and tracks product innovation influencing future development.

These insights can support market assessment, competitive strategy, investment planning, product development, and evidence-based decision-making. By evaluating emerging cardiac mapping technologies, clinical adoption patterns, regional opportunities, and industry growth drivers, the report helps stakeholders identify potential revenue streams and develop informed strategies for the evolving electrophysiology market.

Companies Featured



Abbott

Biosense Webster (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc)

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates

CathVision

Kardium Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific Corporation Streamex

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