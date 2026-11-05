Sanford Heisler Sharp Mcknight Recognized In 2027 Best Law Firms Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight LLP, a national plaintiffs' civil rights and social justice law firm, has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms®, earning four Regional Tier 1 rankings across three of the firm's markets.

The firm received the following 2027 Regional Tier 1 rankings:

Nashville

Employment Law – Individuals



New York City

Employment Law – Individuals



Washington, D.C.



Employment Law – Individuals Litigation – Labor and Employment

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Best Law Firms,” said David Sanford, Chairman and Co-Founder of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight.“Our attorneys are dedicated to representing employees, whistleblowers, consumers, and others whose rights have been violated. These rankings reflect the commitment, skill and determination our lawyers bring to advocating for our clients every day.”

The Best Law Firms rankings recognize law firms for professional excellence and consistently strong ratings from clients and peers. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review and information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationwide litigation law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, San Francisco, San Diego and Nashville. The firm represents individuals against powerful interests and has achieved significant results on behalf of executives and employees in employment disputes, as well as individuals in discrimination, sexual harassment, whistleblower, False Claims Act, consumer fraud, ERISA and other public-interest litigation.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims' rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $5 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

In 2024, Forbes named Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford to its inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers. The National Law Journal has selected Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as Civil Rights Firm of the Year, and it has recognized the firm as both Employment Rights Firm of the Year and Human Rights Firm of the Year. Benchmark Litigation has named the firm Labor & Employment Firm of the Year, and Law360 has recognized the firm as Employment Practice Group of the Year.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, visit the firm's newsroom or follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Media Contact: Jamie Moss, newsPRos, at 201-788-0142 or ....