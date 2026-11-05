Black Soldier Fly Market: Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2036 36% CAGR Unlocks A $1.56 Billion Opportunity In Sustainable Feed, Waste Valorization, And Bioproducts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Black Soldier Fly Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global black soldier fly market is projected to reach $1.56 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 36.0% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for sustainable protein sources, increased adoption of organic waste management solutions, and continued expansion of the aquaculture and pet food industries. Broader regulatory support for insect-based feed ingredients is also accelerating commercialization across major markets.

Automation, AI, and vertical integration are improving production efficiency and reshaping operating economics throughout the black soldier fly value chain. Additional growth opportunities are expected from the development of specialized BSF strains and the commercialization of high-value derivatives, including chitin and chitosan. These innovations are widening the market's potential beyond animal nutrition and supporting investment in scalable insect-farming infrastructure.

The report provides historical market data for 2025, estimated market data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the black soldier fly market by product type, application, end user, and geography, while examining competitive developments, regulatory trends, and emerging commercial opportunities.

Protein Meal Leads Product Demand

The Protein Meal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the black soldier fly market in 2026. Its leading position is supported by crude protein content of 40-60% and broad adoption in aquafeed and animal feed formulations. The Larvae Oil segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by demand for sustainable oil alternatives and continued advances in extraction technologies.

Aquafeed Remains the Largest Application

The Aquafeed segment is forecast to hold the largest market share in 2026 as aquaculture producers seek sustainable alternatives to conventional fishmeal. The scale of global aquaculture production and the need to reduce dependence on marine-derived feed ingredients are strengthening demand for black soldier fly protein.

The Pet Food segment is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Premiumization, interest in novel protein ingredients, sustainability priorities, and demand for hypoallergenic formulations are encouraging pet food manufacturers to incorporate insect-derived proteins into specialized and premium products.

Aquaculture Producers and Feed Manufacturers Drive Adoption

Aquaculture Producers and the feed manufacturers serving them are expected to represent the largest end-user group due to the substantial volume of protein required for aquafeed. Livestock and Poultry Producers also constitute a large and expanding customer base as regulatory approvals for insect ingredients in poultry, swine, and ruminant feed continue to broaden. Pet Food Manufacturers represent a high-value end-user segment with strong potential for premium product development.

Europe Holds the Largest Regional Share

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the black soldier fly market in 2026. The region benefits from progressive regulations authorizing insect proteins for aquaculture, poultry, and swine feed, as well as established insect-farming infrastructure. The presence of major producers across the Netherlands, France, Germany, Finland, Denmark, and Belgium further supports regional leadership.

North America is positioned as the second-largest market, supported by increasing R&D investment and expanding regulatory approvals through AAFCO and the FDA. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key drivers include extensive aquaculture production, competitive operating costs, and urgent organic waste management requirements across Thailand, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, India, and Malaysia.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the black soldier fly market include Protix B.V. (Netherlands), InnovaFeed SAS (France), EnviroFlight, LLC (Darling Ingredients) (U.S.), Sentara Group (formerly Nutrition Technologies) (Malaysia), Entobel Holding Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Protenga Pte Ltd. (Singapore), nextProtein (France), BioflyTech S.L. (Spain), Entofood Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Entosystem Inc. (Canada), HiProMine S.A. (Poland), and Hexafly (Ireland).

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global black soldier fly market, and how quickly is demand expected to grow through 2036?

What historical market sizes and growth rates define the industry's development?

Which factors are influencing growth at regional and country levels?

What opportunities are available to established companies and new market entrants?

Which product type, application, and end-user segments are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Which regions and countries offer the most significant expansion opportunities?

Who are the leading black soldier fly market participants, and what products do they offer? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and long-term market growth?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Evolution of the Black Soldier Fly Industry

4.2. Market Ecosystem

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Substrate Sourcing

4.3.2. Breeding & Neonate Supply

4.3.3. Larval Rearing

4.3.4. Harvesting & Separation

4.3.5. Processing & Extraction

4.3.6. Formulation by Customers

4.3.7. End Use

4.4. BSF Production & Processing Technology

4.4.1. Feedstock Preparation

4.4.2. Rearing Units

4.4.3. Black Soldier Fly Life Cycle

4.4.4. Harvesting & Separation

4.5. Processing & Product Recovery

4.5.1. Drying & Dehydration

4.5.2. Oil Extraction

4.5.3. Protein Meal Production

4.5.4. Chitin & Chitosan Recovery

4.5.5. Frass Processing

4.6. Nutritional & Functional Profile

4.7. Regulatory & Feed Safety Landscape

4.7.1. EU Feed Authorisations

4.7.2. EU Substrate Restrictions

4.7.3. Frass and Fertiliser Requirements

4.7.4. United States: FDA Oversight and AAFCO Definitions

4.7.5. Canada and Asia-Pacific

4.7.6. Feed Safety, Contaminants and Quality Standards

4.8. Cost Analysis & Pricing

4.8.1. Farm Operating Cost Structure, by Facility Capacity

4.8.2. Cost Competitiveness Against Conventional Protein Sources

4.8.3. Pricing Analysis, by Product

4.8.4. Pricing Analysis, by Product and Country

4.8.5. Price Outlook

4.9. Sustainability & Circular Economy Impact

4.10. Investment & Funding Landscape

4.11. Industry Financial Health & Commercial Viability

4.11.1. Capital Intensity of Black Soldier Fly Production

4.11.2. Capacity Utilisation & Scale Economics

4.11.3. Co-Product Economics and Revenue per Ton of Larvae

4.11.4. Offtake Agreements & Commercial Demand

4.11.5. Revenue & Profitability Trends

4.11.6. Path to Commercial Scale & Profitability

4.11.7. Consolidation, Insolvency and Capacity Rationalisation

4.11.8. Key Factors Determining Company Survivability

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.12.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.12.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.12.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.12.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.12.5. Degree of Competition

4.13. Market Dynamics

4.13.1. Drivers

4.13.1.1. Demand for Alternative Proteins in Aquafeed and Pet Food

4.13.1.2. Regulatory Authorisation Across Major Feed Markets

4.13.1.3. Organic Waste Conversion and Circular Economy Policy

4.13.1.4. Relocation of Capacity to Cost-Advantaged Geographies

4.13.2. Restraints

4.13.2.1. Cost Gap Against Fishmeal and Soybean Meal

4.13.2.2. Substrate Restrictions Limiting Low-Cost Feedstock

4.13.2.3. Capacity Underutilisation and Capital Intensity

4.13.2.4. Nutritional Variability and Specification Consistency

4.13.3. Opportunities

4.13.3.1. Functional Positioning in Aquafeed and Premium Pet Food

4.13.3.2. Chitin and Chitosan Recovery for High-Value Applications

4.13.3.3. Biofertiliser Demand and Organic Certification

4.13.3.4. Southeast Asian and Indian Production Cost Advantage

4.13.4. Challenges

4.13.4.1. Restoring Investor Confidence After Sector Insolvencies

4.13.4.2. Demonstrating Utilisation at Commercial Scale

4.13.4.3. Competition from Conventional and Alternative Proteins

4.13.4.4. Effluent and Processing Impacts of Chitin Recovery

4.14. Key Trends

4.14.1. Multi-Product Revenue Models

4.14.2. Phased Capacity Building and Technology Licensing

4.14.3. Relocation of New Capacity to Cost-Advantaged Geographies

4.14.4. Functional Positioning Replacing Protein Substitution

4.14.5. Vertical Alignment Between Producers and Buyers

4.14.6. Verified Sustainability Data Replacing Company Claims

5. Black Soldier Fly Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Protein Meal

5.3. Biofertiliser (Frass)

5.4. Larvae Oil

5.5. Whole Larvae

5.6. Chitin & Chitosan

6. Black Soldier Fly Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aquafeed

6.3. Animal Feed

6.3.1. Poultry

6.3.2. Swine

6.3.3. Ruminants

6.4. Pet Food

6.5. Agriculture

6.6. Other Applications

7. Black Soldier Fly Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. France

7.2.2. Netherlands

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Belgium

7.2.5. Denmark

7.2.6. Finland

7.2.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Vietnam

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Malaysia

7.3.5. Thailand

7.3.6. South Korea

7.3.7. Japan

7.3.8. Australia

7.3.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. North America

7.4.1. Canada

7.4.2. U.S.

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Mexico

7.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. South Africa

7.6.2. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3. U.A.E.

7.6.4. Israel

7.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Overview & Competitive Structure

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.3.1. Production Capacity

8.3.2. Geographic Production Footprint

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.4. Technology & Automation

8.3.5. Biological Inputs and Genetics

8.4. Funding & Investment Analysis

8.5. Strategic Partnerships & Offtake Agreements

8.6. Financial Health & Commercial Viability Assessment

8.7. Active Players vs. Restructuring & Exited Players

8.8. Market Ranking Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Protix

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.2. Innovafeed

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.3. EnviroFlight, LLC

9.3.1. Business Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Developments

9.4. Sentara Group (Formerly Nutrition Technologies)

9.4.1. Business Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Developments

9.5. Entobel Holding Pte. Ltd.

9.5.1. Business Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Developments

9.6. Entosystem Inc.

9.6.1. Business Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Strategic Developments

9.7. nextProtein

9.7.1. Business Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Strategic Developments

9.8. HiProMine S.A.

9.8.1. Business Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Strategic Developments

9.9. Loopworm Pvt. Ltd.

9.9.1. Business Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Developments

9.10. Hexafly

9.10.1. Business Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Strategic Developments

9.11. Nasekomo AD

9.11.1. Business Overview

9.11.2. Financial Overview

9.11.3. Product Portfolio

9.11.4. Strategic Developments

9.12. Insectta Pte. Ltd.

9.12.1. Business Overview

9.12.2. Financial Overview

9.12.3. Product Portfolio

9.12.4. Strategic Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Available Customization

10.2. Related Reports

List of Tables [149]



List of Figures [34]

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