Data Center Market To Reach USD 1,103.70 Billion By 2035 As AI Capacity, Hyperscale Capex And Power Access Reshape Global Infrastructure
|Market Indicator
|Value
|Global market size, 2025
|USD 386.71 billion
|Global market size, 2026
|USD 430.18 billion
|Forecast market size, 2035
|USD 1,103.70 billion
|CAGR, 2026–2035
|11.06%
|Absolute growth, 2026–2035
|USD 673.52 billion
|U.S. market size, 2025 → 2035
|USD 134.77 billion → USD 393.14 billion (11.30% CAGR)
|Largest region
|North America (41% of 2025 revenue)
|Fastest-growing region
|Asia Pacific
|Largest component, 2025
|Solution, 65.76%
|Operational data centers worldwide
|More than 12,000 (November 2025)
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Figure 1: Data Center Market Size, 2025–2035 (USD Billion)
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and ResearcherRevenue grows faster than facility counts because each new building is larger and denser. AI training and inference clusters draw far more power per rack than traditional enterprise servers, so spending per megawatt on electrical systems, data center liquid cooling and high-performance IT keeps rising
Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments
Component values below apply the 2025 shares published by Precedence Research to the official 2026 market size of USD 430.18 billion (segment value = USD 430.18 billion × share ÷ 100). For the other segment groups, the report identifies the leading and fastest-growing segments.
Figure 2: Component and Regional Shares, and U.S. Market Outlook
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Data Center Market by Component
|Segment
|2025 Share
|2026 Value (modeled)
|Growth Signal
|Solution (IT, power, cooling and facility infrastructure)
|65.76%
|USD 282.89 billion
|Largest; AI servers and power systems lift spend
|Services (design, construction, managed and support)
|34.24%
|USD 147.29 billion
|Fastest-growing component
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Solutions lead because every new megawatt needs servers, networking, switchgear, UPS systems and cooling. Services grow fastest as operators outsource design, construction, commissioning and managed operations to deliver capacity faster.
Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments
|Segment Group
|Leading Segment
|Fastest-Growing Segment
|Why It Matters
|Type
|Colocation
|Hyperscale
|Hyperscale AI campuses absorb the largest share of new capex
|Enterprise size
|Large enterprises
|SMEs
|Cloud and colocation lower the entry cost for smaller firms
|End user
|BFSI
|IT & telecom
|Banks need secure, low-latency capacity; telecoms add AI and 5G edge
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and ResearcherType. Colocation leads because enterprises, cloud providers and network operators share neutral facilities run by companies such as Equinix and Digital Realty. Hyperscale is the fastest-growing type, driven by the AI build-outs of cloud providers and AI developers, while edge computing sites expand near users for latency-sensitive workloads
End user. BFSI leads because trading, payments and regulatory data need secure, resilient capacity. IT and telecom grow fastest as operators host cloud, AI and network functions. Government, energy and utilities are steady buyers, with sovereign-cloud requirements adding demand.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Data Center Market by Region
|Region
|Share / Value
|Growth Signal
|Key Facts
|North America
|41% (2025) / about USD 176.37 billion (2026, modeled)
|Largest region
|U.S. USD 134.77B (2025) → USD 393.14B (2035)
|Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and MEA
|59% (2025) / about USD 253.81 billion (2026, modeled)
|Asia Pacific fastest-growing
|India ~1.2 GW today, ~9 GW by 2032
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research publishes North America's share; the other regions are shown together because the report does not size them individually.
Figure 3: Operational Data Centers by Country, November 2025
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. The U.S. hosts about 5,427 of the world's more than 12,000 operational data centers, and Canada adds 337. The region leads because the largest cloud providers, AI developers and colocation operators are headquartered there. Growth is now limited mainly by power: in December 2025, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) directed PJM, the largest U.S. grid operator, to set rules for co-locating data centers with generation and for connecting large loads.
Europe. Germany (529) and the UK (523) are the largest European hubs, followed by the Netherlands, France and Ireland. The EU aims to triple its data center capacity within five to seven years, and in September 2026 the European Commission proposed a rating scheme for data centers above 500 kW covering energy, water, grid contribution and flexibility, with the first labels expected in 2027.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China (449 facilities) is expanding AI capacity, including a southern China data center built by Alibaba and China Telecom with 10,000 Zhenwu chips (April 2026). India's capacity of about 1.2 GW is expected to reach about 9 GW by 2032, supported by projects such as the USD 11 billion, 1 GW AI campus planned in Visakhapatnam by Reliance, Brookfield and Digital Realty.
Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Gulf states are building sovereign AI capacity, and cloud providers continue to add regions there; Zoho, for example, opened UAE data centers in January 2026 with an AED 100 million investment. Latin America growth centers on Brazil, Mexico and Chile.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 4: Hyperscaler Capital Expenditure Guidance, 2026 (USD Billion)
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Hyperscaler spending keeps rising. Meta raised its 2026 capex guidance to USD 135–145 billion on October 21, 2026, and Amazon reaffirmed about USD 220 billion on October 29, after spending USD 77.3 billion in the third quarter alone. Microsoft said demand continues to exceed available supply, with Azure revenue up 48%.
What it indicates: The four largest buyers are still adding capacity faster than it can be built, which keeps order books full for developers and equipment suppliers through 2027.
Colocation and wholesale operators report record demand. Digital Realty reported record bookings of USD 855 million and a record USD 2.5 billion backlog for the third quarter of 2026, with revenue up 21%. Equinix raised its 2026 revenue guidance to USD 10.325–10.365 billion.
What it indicates: Hyperscalers and AI developers are leasing third-party capacity on top of their own builds, supporting the colocation segment's leading position.
Capital is consolidating platforms at record valuations. A consortium of AIP, MGX and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners completed the acquisition of Aligned Data Centers, with 51 campuses and about 6.4 GW, at an enterprise value of about USD 40 billion. OpenAI's Stargate program targets nearly 7 GW across multiple U.S. sites with Oracle, SoftBank and other partners.
What it indicates: Infrastructure funds and sovereign investors now treat data centers as core assets, and scale in powered land is the main source of value.
Power has become the binding constraint. The IEA estimates data center electricity use at 485 TWh in 2025, rising to about 950 TWh by 2030, with AI-focused facilities using about three times as much as today. Regulators such as FERC are rewriting rules for large-load connections and on-site generation.
What it indicates: Sites with energized grid capacity, on-site generation or flexible-load agreements will command premium pricing.
Efficiency and transparency rules are tightening. The EU's proposed rating scheme will score larger data centers on energy, water and grid performance, while operators adopt liquid cooling for dense AI racks.
What it indicates: Cooling, power-management and monitoring suppliers gain, and operators will compete on measurable efficiency as well as price.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Training and inference demand from artificial intelligence machine learning Continued migration to cloud computing hybrid cloud Growth of internet of things devices e-commerce Data-localization and sovereign-cloud rules that require in-country capacity. Enterprise digital transformation programs
Major Challenges
- Long waits for grid connections and rising electricity costs in major hubs. Water use and cooling limits for high-density AI racks. Supply bottlenecks for GPUs, transformers, switchgear and cooling equipment. Local opposition, zoning limits and new efficiency reporting rules. Rising cyber security
Emerging Opportunities
- AI-ready hyperscale campuses, the fastest-growing type, built with liquid cooling and high-capacity power. On-site and co-located power, including gas, nuclear and renewable supply paired with storage. Modular data center containerized data center designs that cut build time Edge facilities for telecom, retail and industrial workloads that need low latency. Services for SMEs, the fastest-growing enterprise segment, through colocation and managed hosting.
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 5: Data Center Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
The market has three groups of competitors. Hyperscale cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle build and operate their own campuses. Colocation and wholesale operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT DATA, Global Switch, CyrusOne and DataBank lease space and power to cloud, AI and enterprise tenants. Telecom groups such as China Telecom, China Unicom and AT&T run networked facilities in their home markets. Equipment suppliers and capital providers support all three.
|Company
|Core Focus
|Competitive Positioning
|Relevant Development
|Amazon Web Services
|Hyperscale cloud
|Largest cloud provider by capex
|~USD 220B 2026 capex; AWS revenue +39% in Q3
|Microsoft
|Hyperscale cloud and AI
|Azure growth led by AI demand
|~USD 190B 2026 capex; Azure +48%
|Alphabet (Google)
|Hyperscale cloud and AI
|Fast-growing cloud backlog
|USD 180–190B capex; Q3 capex USD 51.36B
|Meta
|Self-built AI campuses
|Largest non-cloud AI builder
|Capex raised to USD 135–145B (Oct 2026)
|Equinix
|Retail and interconnection colocation
|Global interconnection leader
|Q3 revenue USD 2.571B; guidance raised
|Digital Realty
|Wholesale and colocation
|300+ facilities in 55+ metros
|Record USD 855M bookings; India JV
|NTT DATA
|Global colocation
|One of the largest global platforms
|Named key player in the report
|Aligned Data Centers
|Hyperscale and AI campuses
|~6.4 GW across 51 campuses
|Acquired by AIP, MGX and GIP (~USD 40B EV)
|Oracle
|Cloud and AI infrastructure
|Key Stargate partner
|Multi-GW U.S. AI campuses
|China Telecom / China Unicom
|Telecom-operated data centers
|Large domestic networks
|AI center with Alibaba (Apr 2026)
|Global Switch / CyrusOne / DataBank
|Colocation
|Regional and enterprise focus
|Named key players in the report
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Hyperscalers and AI developers
|VP Infrastructure, Head of Data Center Supply
|Capex raises, new campus announcements
|Powered land, build-to-suit leases, equipment
|Banks and financial institutions
|CIO, CTO, Head of Infrastructure
|Cloud migration, resilience rules
|Colocation, private cloud and DR capacity
|Telecom operators
|CTO, Network Strategy Head
|5G, edge and AI service launches
|Edge sites and hosted network functions
|Governments and public bodies
|CIO, Digital Ministry Lead
|Sovereign-cloud and AI programs
|In-country secure capacity
|Enterprises and SMEs
|CIO, IT Director
|Hardware refresh, cloud cost reviews
|Colocation, managed and hybrid services
|Utilities and energy companies
|Business Development Head
|Large-load requests, grid plans
|Power supply and co-location partnerships
|Infrastructure investors
|Investment Director
|Platform sales, funding rounds
|Due diligence and capacity benchmarking
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for data centers and adjacent markets such as hyperscale data center cloud infrastructure data center infrastructure markets
Precedence Quadrant compares operators and suppliers on capacity, power access, geographic reach and growth, helping buyers choose partners and helping vendors benchmark rivals.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks capex guidance, campus announcements, acquisitions and policy changes, so sales and investment teams can act on new projects early.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps power, cooling and IT equipment supply, lead times and supplier capacity, supporting procurement and supply-chain planning.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as site selection by power availability, AI capacity demand by country or colocation pricing in a target metro.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data on data centers
|Sizes demand by type, end user and country
|Precedence Quadrant
|Operator and supplier comparison
|Selects partners and benchmarks rivals
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of capex, projects, deals and policy
|Times sales, sourcing and investment moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Equipment supply, lead times and capacity
|Supports procurement and supply planning
|Customized Research
|Site, pricing and country studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Data center plans now change every quarter as capex guidance, power rules and AI demand shift. Monthly updates suit sales teams and suppliers tracking new campuses and equipment orders. Quarterly updates match hyperscaler and operator earnings cycles. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow policy such as FERC large-load rules and the EU rating scheme, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and valuations. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: with the market adding USD 673.52 billion by 2035, secure power and land early; capacity, not demand, is the constraint. Strategy and business development teams: North America (41%) remains the largest market, while Asia Pacific and India offer the fastest growth. R&D and engineering leaders: liquid cooling, high-density power and efficiency monitoring are now baseline requirements for AI halls. Procurement teams: lock in transformers, switchgear, cooling and GPUs early; lead times are set by hyperscaler demand. Investors: value sits in powered, permitted capacity and long-term hyperscale leases; consolidation continues at high valuations. Suppliers: services are the fastest-growing component, and SMEs the fastest-growing buyer group, opening new channels.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
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