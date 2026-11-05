Data Center Market To Reach USD 1,103.70 Billion By 2035 As AI Capacity, Hyperscale Capex And Power Access Reshape Global Infrastructure







The result is a market in which land, grid connections, cooling and long-term financing matter as much as servers. For operators, hyperscalers, equipment suppliers, utilities, enterprise buyers and investors, the key questions are where capacity can be energized, which delivery model (colocation, hyperscale or edge) wins each workload, and who secures the power and capital to build it.

Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 386.71 billion Global market size, 2026 USD 430.18 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 1,103.70 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 11.06% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 673.52 billion U.S. market size, 2025 → 2035 USD 134.77 billion → USD 393.14 billion (11.30% CAGR) Largest region North America (41% of 2025 revenue) Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific Largest component, 2025 Solution, 65.76% Operational data centers worldwide More than 12,000 (November 2025)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Data Center Market Size, 2025–2035 (USD Billion)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Component values below apply the 2025 shares published by Precedence Research to the official 2026 market size of USD 430.18 billion (segment value = USD 430.18 billion × share ÷ 100). For the other segment groups, the report identifies the leading and fastest-growing segments.







Figure 2: Component and Regional Shares, and U.S. Market Outlook

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Data Center Market by Component

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Solution (IT, power, cooling and facility infrastructure) 65.76% USD 282.89 billion Largest; AI servers and power systems lift spend Services (design, construction, managed and support) 34.24% USD 147.29 billion Fastest-growing component

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Solutions lead because every new megawatt needs servers, networking, switchgear, UPS systems and cooling. Services grow fastest as operators outsource design, construction, commissioning and managed operations to deliver capacity faster.

Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Type Colocation Hyperscale Hyperscale AI campuses absorb the largest share of new capex Enterprise size Large enterprises SMEs Cloud and colocation lower the entry cost for smaller firms End user BFSI IT & telecom Banks need secure, low-latency capacity; telecoms add AI and 5G edge

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

End user. BFSI leads because trading, payments and regulatory data need secure, resilient capacity. IT and telecom grow fastest as operators host cloud, AI and network functions. Government, energy and utilities are steady buyers, with sovereign-cloud requirements adding demand.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Data Center Market by Region

Region Share / Value Growth Signal Key Facts North America 41% (2025) / about USD 176.37 billion (2026, modeled) Largest region U.S. USD 134.77B (2025) → USD 393.14B (2035) Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and MEA 59% (2025) / about USD 253.81 billion (2026, modeled) Asia Pacific fastest-growing India ~1.2 GW today, ~9 GW by 2032

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Precedence Research publishes North America's share; the other regions are shown together because the report does not size them individually.







Figure 3: Operational Data Centers by Country, November 2025

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. hosts about 5,427 of the world's more than 12,000 operational data centers, and Canada adds 337. The region leads because the largest cloud providers, AI developers and colocation operators are headquartered there. Growth is now limited mainly by power: in December 2025, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) directed PJM, the largest U.S. grid operator, to set rules for co-locating data centers with generation and for connecting large loads.

Europe. Germany (529) and the UK (523) are the largest European hubs, followed by the Netherlands, France and Ireland. The EU aims to triple its data center capacity within five to seven years, and in September 2026 the European Commission proposed a rating scheme for data centers above 500 kW covering energy, water, grid contribution and flexibility, with the first labels expected in 2027.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China (449 facilities) is expanding AI capacity, including a southern China data center built by Alibaba and China Telecom with 10,000 Zhenwu chips (April 2026). India's capacity of about 1.2 GW is expected to reach about 9 GW by 2032, supported by projects such as the USD 11 billion, 1 GW AI campus planned in Visakhapatnam by Reliance, Brookfield and Digital Realty.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Gulf states are building sovereign AI capacity, and cloud providers continue to add regions there; Zoho, for example, opened UAE data centers in January 2026 with an AED 100 million investment. Latin America growth centers on Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 4: Hyperscaler Capital Expenditure Guidance, 2026 (USD Billion)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Hyperscaler spending keeps rising. Meta raised its 2026 capex guidance to USD 135–145 billion on October 21, 2026, and Amazon reaffirmed about USD 220 billion on October 29, after spending USD 77.3 billion in the third quarter alone. Microsoft said demand continues to exceed available supply, with Azure revenue up 48%.

What it indicates: The four largest buyers are still adding capacity faster than it can be built, which keeps order books full for developers and equipment suppliers through 2027.

Colocation and wholesale operators report record demand. Digital Realty reported record bookings of USD 855 million and a record USD 2.5 billion backlog for the third quarter of 2026, with revenue up 21%. Equinix raised its 2026 revenue guidance to USD 10.325–10.365 billion.

What it indicates: Hyperscalers and AI developers are leasing third-party capacity on top of their own builds, supporting the colocation segment's leading position.

Capital is consolidating platforms at record valuations. A consortium of AIP, MGX and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners completed the acquisition of Aligned Data Centers, with 51 campuses and about 6.4 GW, at an enterprise value of about USD 40 billion. OpenAI's Stargate program targets nearly 7 GW across multiple U.S. sites with Oracle, SoftBank and other partners.

What it indicates: Infrastructure funds and sovereign investors now treat data centers as core assets, and scale in powered land is the main source of value.

Power has become the binding constraint. The IEA estimates data center electricity use at 485 TWh in 2025, rising to about 950 TWh by 2030, with AI-focused facilities using about three times as much as today. Regulators such as FERC are rewriting rules for large-load connections and on-site generation.

What it indicates: Sites with energized grid capacity, on-site generation or flexible-load agreements will command premium pricing.

Efficiency and transparency rules are tightening. The EU's proposed rating scheme will score larger data centers on energy, water and grid performance, while operators adopt liquid cooling for dense AI racks.

What it indicates: Cooling, power-management and monitoring suppliers gain, and operators will compete on measurable efficiency as well as price.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers