AI/R Compass UOL Wins 2026 Oracle Partner Award For Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud Certification Rising Star recognition reflects the company's growing technical expertise in Oracle Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Compass UOL, a subsidiary of AI/R-a technology company specialized in Agentic AI, has been named a winner of the 2026 Oracle Partner Awards, an annual accolade that recognizes the top-performing partners in the Oracle ecosystem. This year, the company was named Cloud Certification Rising Star for the Latin America and Caribbean (LAD) region.

“When people and agents work together, the agent relies on two things the engineer knows: the platform and the client's industry. Certification keeps platform knowledge up to date, and our AI Forward Deployed Engineers deepen their industry knowledge with every project. Combined, they are what allow AI to generate measurable business value,” said Alisson Aguiar, CTO of Business Apps at AI/R.

The Cloud Certification Rising Star category recognizes, in each region, the partner that has made the most progress in Oracle cloud certifications, a measure of technical capability rather than the number of projects delivered. This year's winners were announced at the Partner Success Summit, held during Oracle AI World in Las Vegas, NV.

The recognition strengthens AI/R's work across two Agentic AI fronts: software engineering, where AI agents are redesigning the traditional development model to accelerate delivery, and business transformation, where processes are reimagined so people and agents work together.

About AI/R Compass UOL

AI/R Compass UOL is a subsidiary of AI/R, a technology company specializing in agentic AI. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner, the highest partnership tier within the AWS ecosystem, AI/R Compass UOL brings together twelve technical competencies, including the latest in generative AI and agentic AI. The company also has more than 1,900 AWS-certified professionals and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the AWS SI Partner of the Year award for Brazil and Latin America, which it has won five times.

Caroline Randow,...