Europe Medium Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Renewable Energy And Grid Modernization Drive 6.0% CAGR To US$11.45 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product innovation, regional expansion, and strategic mergers and acquisitions help players capture demand from renewables, resilient grids, industry, and data centers.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe medium voltage cable and accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 7,726.9 million in 2024 to US$ 11,452.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025-2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by renewable energy development, electricity grid modernization, industrial power requirements, data center growth, and the need for resilient transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The market encompasses Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Medium voltage cables and accessories support power transmission, electricity distribution, renewable energy integration, industrial operations, and critical infrastructure. Continued investment in wind and solar generation is increasing the need for cable systems that can connect generation sites to national and regional grids efficiently.

Renewable Energy Expansion Drives Market Demand

Europe continues to accelerate renewable energy deployment. Data from Eurostat and SolarPower Europe indicates that total wind and solar capacity additions reached 56 GW in 2022, including 41 GW of solar capacity. The European Union targeted a further 69 GW of wind and solar capacity in 2023, representing a 17% year-on-year increase. France increased solar PV capacity from 596 MW in Q1 2022 to 601 MW in Q1 2023, while Germany's renewable energy capacity reached approximately 148 GW by 2022.

These additions are strengthening demand for medium voltage cables, terminations, joints, and related accessories. Grid operators and energy companies require advanced cable infrastructure to accommodate variable renewable generation, fluctuating electricity loads, and bidirectional power flow.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Installation: Overhead systems held the largest market share in 2024, ahead of underground systems.

Overhead type: ACSR dominated the segment, followed by AAAC, AACSR, and other products.

Underground type: XLPE led the market, with PVC, PILC, and other materials also represented.

Product: Cables accounted for the majority share compared with accessories.

Accessories type: Terminations held the leading position in 2024, followed by joints and other accessories.

Voltage level: The 6-13 kV category dominated within the broader 1-5 kV to 69 kV range. End user: The industrial segment held the largest share, followed by infrastructure and renewable energy applications.

Industrial and Digital Infrastructure Opportunities

Demand for stable and uninterrupted electricity across mining, oil & gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and other power-intensive industries remains a major growth factor. Reliable medium voltage systems help operators power heavy equipment, maintain production continuity, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costly downtime.

Data center development is creating additional opportunities as digitalization, cloud services, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks increase electricity consumption. Medium voltage cables are essential for data center grid connections and backup power infrastructure, including UPS units. The need for dependable electricity supply is expected to support sustained investment in high-performance cable systems.

Europe's wider energy transition is also accelerating grid modernization. Ember estimates that the European Union's need for grid flexibility will double by 2030 as electrification increases and renewable generation becomes more variable. Utilities are therefore investing in advanced, durable, and efficient medium voltage infrastructure capable of supporting changing load profiles.

Germany Leads the European Market

Germany remains the region's leading market, supported by its Energiewende policy and extensive renewable energy targets. The country aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, complete its coal phase-out by 2030, and generate up to 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Planned capacity includes 100-110 GW of onshore wind, 30 GW of offshore wind, and 200 GW of solar energy by 2030. These large-scale projects are expected to generate substantial demand for medium voltage cable systems and grid connection accessories.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies identified in the report include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. These initiatives are intended to strengthen competitive positioning and address growing European demand for reliable, efficient, and next-generation power infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation

7.1 Overhead

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Overhead: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Underground

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Underground: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type

8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type

9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

10.1 Cables

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cables: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Accessories

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Accessories: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type

11.1 Terminations

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Terminations: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Joints

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Joints: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Others

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Others: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage

12.1 6 to 13 KV

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 23 KV

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 23 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 34 KV

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 34 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 45 KV

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 45 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.5 69 KV

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 69 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.6 1 to 5 KV

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Industrial

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Industrial: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Infrastructure

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Infrastructure: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Renewables

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Renewables: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis

14.1 Europe

14.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

14.1.2 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.2.5 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.2.6 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.2.7 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.3.5 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.3.6 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.3.7 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.4 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.4.1 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.4.2 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.4.3 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.4.4 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.4.5 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.4.6 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.4.7 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.5 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.5.4 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.5.5 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.5.6 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.5.7 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.6 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.6.5 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.6.6 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.6.7 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.7.6 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.7.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

16. Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 New Product Development

16.3 Merger and Acquisition

16.4 Other Strategic Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1 ABB Ltd

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Description

17.1.3 Products and Services

17.1.4 Financial Overview

17.1.5 SWOT Analysis

17.1.6 Key Developments

17.2 Eaton Corporation plc

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Description

17.2.3 Products and Services

17.2.4 Financial Overview

17.2.5 SWOT Analysis

17.2.6 Key Developments

17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Description

17.3.3 Products and Services

17.3.4 Financial Overview

17.3.5 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Key Developments

17.4 Nexans SA

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Description

17.4.3 Products and Services

17.4.4 Financial Overview

17.4.5 SWOT Analysis

17.4.6 Key Developments

17.5 3M Co

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Description

17.5.3 Products and Services

17.5.4 Financial Overview

17.5.5 SWOT Analysis

17.5.6 Key Developments

17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd

17.6.1 Key Facts

17.6.2 Business Description

17.6.3 Products and Services

17.6.4 Financial Overview

17.6.5 SWOT Analysis

17.6.6 Key Developments

17.7 Prysmian SpA

17.7.1 Key Facts

17.7.2 Business Description

17.7.3 Products and Services

17.7.4 Financial Overview

17.7.5 SWOT Analysis

17.7.6 Key Developments

17.8 NKT AS

17.8.1 Key Facts

17.8.2 Business Description

17.8.3 Products and Services

17.8.4 Financial Overview

17.8.5 SWOT Analysis

17.8.6 Key Developments

17.9 Belden Inc

17.9.1 Key Facts

17.9.2 Business Description

17.9.3 Products and Services

17.9.4 Financial Overview

17.9.5 SWOT Analysis

17.9.6 Key Developments

17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd

17.10.1 Key Facts

17.10.2 Business Description

17.10.3 Products and Services

17.10.4 Financial Overview

17.10.5 SWOT Analysis

17.10.6 Key Developments

17.11 The Okonite Co

17.11.1 Key Facts

17.11.2 Business Description

17.11.3 Products and Services

17.11.4 Financial Overview

17.11.5 SWOT Analysis

17.11.6 Key Developments

17.12 Southwire Company LLC

17.12.1 Key Facts

17.12.2 Business Description

17.12.3 Products and Services

17.12.4 Financial Overview

17.12.5 SWOT Analysis

17.12.6 Key Developments

17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.

17.13.1 Key Facts

17.13.2 Business Description

17.13.3 Products and Services

17.13.4 Financial Overview

17.13.5 SWOT Analysis

17.13.6 Key Developments

17.14 LS Cable & System USA

17.14.1 Key Facts

17.14.2 Business Description

17.14.3 Products and Services

17.14.4 Financial Overview

17.14.5 SWOT Analysis

17.14.6 Key Developments

17.15 Ensto Oy

17.15.1 Key Facts

17.15.2 Business Description

17.15.3 Products and Services

17.15.4 Financial Overview

17.15.5 SWOT Analysis

17.15.6 Key Developments

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Nexans SA

3M Co

TE Connectivity Ltd

Prysmian SpA

NKT AS

Belden Inc

Hitachi Energy Ltd

The Okonite Co

Southwire Company LLC

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

LS Cable & System USA

Ensto Oy

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