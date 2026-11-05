Europe Medium Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Renewable Energy And Grid Modernization Drive 6.0% CAGR To US$11.45 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe medium voltage cable and accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 7,726.9 million in 2024 to US$ 11,452.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025-2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by renewable energy development, electricity grid modernization, industrial power requirements, data center growth, and the need for resilient transmission and distribution infrastructure.
The market encompasses Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Medium voltage cables and accessories support power transmission, electricity distribution, renewable energy integration, industrial operations, and critical infrastructure. Continued investment in wind and solar generation is increasing the need for cable systems that can connect generation sites to national and regional grids efficiently.
Renewable Energy Expansion Drives Market Demand
Europe continues to accelerate renewable energy deployment. Data from Eurostat and SolarPower Europe indicates that total wind and solar capacity additions reached 56 GW in 2022, including 41 GW of solar capacity. The European Union targeted a further 69 GW of wind and solar capacity in 2023, representing a 17% year-on-year increase. France increased solar PV capacity from 596 MW in Q1 2022 to 601 MW in Q1 2023, while Germany's renewable energy capacity reached approximately 148 GW by 2022.
These additions are strengthening demand for medium voltage cables, terminations, joints, and related accessories. Grid operators and energy companies require advanced cable infrastructure to accommodate variable renewable generation, fluctuating electricity loads, and bidirectional power flow.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Installation: Overhead systems held the largest market share in 2024, ahead of underground systems. Overhead type: ACSR dominated the segment, followed by AAAC, AACSR, and other products. Underground type: XLPE led the market, with PVC, PILC, and other materials also represented. Product: Cables accounted for the majority share compared with accessories. Accessories type: Terminations held the leading position in 2024, followed by joints and other accessories. Voltage level: The 6-13 kV category dominated within the broader 1-5 kV to 69 kV range. End user: The industrial segment held the largest share, followed by infrastructure and renewable energy applications.
Industrial and Digital Infrastructure Opportunities
Demand for stable and uninterrupted electricity across mining, oil & gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and other power-intensive industries remains a major growth factor. Reliable medium voltage systems help operators power heavy equipment, maintain production continuity, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costly downtime.
Data center development is creating additional opportunities as digitalization, cloud services, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks increase electricity consumption. Medium voltage cables are essential for data center grid connections and backup power infrastructure, including UPS units. The need for dependable electricity supply is expected to support sustained investment in high-performance cable systems.
Europe's wider energy transition is also accelerating grid modernization. Ember estimates that the European Union's need for grid flexibility will double by 2030 as electrification increases and renewable generation becomes more variable. Utilities are therefore investing in advanced, durable, and efficient medium voltage infrastructure capable of supporting changing load profiles.
Germany Leads the European Market
Germany remains the region's leading market, supported by its Energiewende policy and extensive renewable energy targets. The country aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, complete its coal phase-out by 2030, and generate up to 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Planned capacity includes 100-110 GW of onshore wind, 30 GW of offshore wind, and 200 GW of solar energy by 2030. These large-scale projects are expected to generate substantial demand for medium voltage cable systems and grid connection accessories.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies identified in the report include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.
Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. These initiatives are intended to strengthen competitive positioning and address growing European demand for reliable, efficient, and next-generation power infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation
7.1 Overhead
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Overhead: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Underground
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Underground: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type
8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Others: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type
9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Others: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
10.1 Cables
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Cables: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Accessories
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Accessories: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type
11.1 Terminations
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Terminations: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Joints
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Joints: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Others
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Others: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage
12.1 6 to 13 KV
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 23 KV
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 23 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 34 KV
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 34 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.4 45 KV
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 45 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.5 69 KV
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 69 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.6 1 to 5 KV
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
13.1 Industrial
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Industrial: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2 Infrastructure
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Infrastructure: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3 Renewables
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Renewables: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14. Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis
14.1 Europe
14.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
14.1.2 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.2.5 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.2.6 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.2.7 Germany: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.3.5 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.3.6 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.3.7 United Kingdom: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.4 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.4.1 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.4.2 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.4.3 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.4.4 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.4.5 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.4.6 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.4.7 France: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.5 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.5.4 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.5.5 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.5.6 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.5.7 Italy: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.6 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.6.5 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.6.6 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.6.7 Russia: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.7.6 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.7.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
16. Industry Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 New Product Development
16.3 Merger and Acquisition
16.4 Other Strategic Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1 ABB Ltd
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Description
17.1.3 Products and Services
17.1.4 Financial Overview
17.1.5 SWOT Analysis
17.1.6 Key Developments
17.2 Eaton Corporation plc
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Description
17.2.3 Products and Services
17.2.4 Financial Overview
17.2.5 SWOT Analysis
17.2.6 Key Developments
17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Description
17.3.3 Products and Services
17.3.4 Financial Overview
17.3.5 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Key Developments
17.4 Nexans SA
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Description
17.4.3 Products and Services
17.4.4 Financial Overview
17.4.5 SWOT Analysis
17.4.6 Key Developments
17.5 3M Co
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Description
17.5.3 Products and Services
17.5.4 Financial Overview
17.5.5 SWOT Analysis
17.5.6 Key Developments
17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd
17.6.1 Key Facts
17.6.2 Business Description
17.6.3 Products and Services
17.6.4 Financial Overview
17.6.5 SWOT Analysis
17.6.6 Key Developments
17.7 Prysmian SpA
17.7.1 Key Facts
17.7.2 Business Description
17.7.3 Products and Services
17.7.4 Financial Overview
17.7.5 SWOT Analysis
17.7.6 Key Developments
17.8 NKT AS
17.8.1 Key Facts
17.8.2 Business Description
17.8.3 Products and Services
17.8.4 Financial Overview
17.8.5 SWOT Analysis
17.8.6 Key Developments
17.9 Belden Inc
17.9.1 Key Facts
17.9.2 Business Description
17.9.3 Products and Services
17.9.4 Financial Overview
17.9.5 SWOT Analysis
17.9.6 Key Developments
17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd
17.10.1 Key Facts
17.10.2 Business Description
17.10.3 Products and Services
17.10.4 Financial Overview
17.10.5 SWOT Analysis
17.10.6 Key Developments
17.11 The Okonite Co
17.11.1 Key Facts
17.11.2 Business Description
17.11.3 Products and Services
17.11.4 Financial Overview
17.11.5 SWOT Analysis
17.11.6 Key Developments
17.12 Southwire Company LLC
17.12.1 Key Facts
17.12.2 Business Description
17.12.3 Products and Services
17.12.4 Financial Overview
17.12.5 SWOT Analysis
17.12.6 Key Developments
17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.
17.13.1 Key Facts
17.13.2 Business Description
17.13.3 Products and Services
17.13.4 Financial Overview
17.13.5 SWOT Analysis
17.13.6 Key Developments
17.14 LS Cable & System USA
17.14.1 Key Facts
17.14.2 Business Description
17.14.3 Products and Services
17.14.4 Financial Overview
17.14.5 SWOT Analysis
17.14.6 Key Developments
17.15 Ensto Oy
17.15.1 Key Facts
17.15.2 Business Description
17.15.3 Products and Services
17.15.4 Financial Overview
17.15.5 SWOT Analysis
17.15.6 Key Developments
Companies Mentioned
ABB Ltd
Eaton Corporation plc
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Nexans SA
3M Co
TE Connectivity Ltd
Prysmian SpA
NKT AS
Belden Inc
Hitachi Energy Ltd
The Okonite Co
Southwire Company LLC
Houston Wire & Cable Co.
LS Cable & System USA
Ensto Oy
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment