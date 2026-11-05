Europe Sewer Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$ 42.5 Million As Infrastructure Upgrades And Wastewater Rules Drive 4.4% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Sewer Cable Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Sewer Cable Market is projected to increase from US$ 31.8 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 42.5 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2025 and 2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by urbanization, population growth, stricter wastewater regulations, and rising investment in the modernization of sewage infrastructure.
Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are among the leading contributors to sewer cable demand in Europe. Wastewater treatment facilities across these countries face mounting pressure from aging infrastructure, climate change, growing urban populations, and emerging pollutants. Local authorities are responding by directing additional resources toward sewer system construction, maintenance, inspection, and operation, creating sustained opportunities for sewer cable manufacturers and suppliers.
European wastewater regulations are also influencing market development. The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive is intended to reduce the environmental impact of wastewater discharges, while the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) establishes requirements for protecting surface water quality. Compliance with these regulations is encouraging municipalities, utilities, and industrial operators to improve wastewater management systems and adopt more effective sewer cleaning and inspection equipment.
By type, the market is segmented into Inner Core, Double Wound, and No Core cables. Double Wound cables accounted for the largest share in 2024, supported by their use in demanding sewer and drain maintenance applications. By application, the market includes Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, and Residential sectors. The Industrial segment held the leading market share in 2024 as operators prioritized reliable equipment for maintaining wastewater lines and reducing operational disruption.
Poorly maintained sewage systems can increase environmental and public health risks, particularly in densely populated cities. These concerns have prompted governmental and non-governmental organizations to place greater emphasis on preventive maintenance, effective waste management, and sewer infrastructure awareness. Commercial property owners and residential users are also paying closer attention to routine drain and sewer maintenance, broadening the addressable market for professional equipment.
Investment in aging sewage networks remains an important growth catalyst. In June 2023, Acquedotto Pugliese S.p.A. (AQP) awarded a contract valued at approximately 12.07 million euros for sewage pipeline descaling and video inspection services in Bari, Italy. Projects of this type increase demand for sewer cables used in cleaning, inspection, blockage removal, and pipeline maintenance.
Country-wise, Germany represented the largest European sewer cable market in 2024. The country is prioritizing repairs and upgrades across its aging utility networks, including sewage systems. Estimates indicate that approximately US$ 432 billion may be required to address deteriorating utility infrastructure. Planned modernization programs, combined with Germany's focus on sustainability and operational efficiency, are expected to support continued demand for advanced sewer maintenance products.
Prominent companies operating in the Europe Sewer Cable Market include Rior B.V./Rioned, Cabere GmbH, RIDGID, Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. Market participants are developing products for Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, and Residential applications while strengthening relationships with local distributors to expand regional coverage.
Innovation is becoming an increasingly important competitive factor. Manufacturers are integrating visual and audio inspection capabilities into sewer maintenance solutions to improve accuracy, flexibility, and performance. Product development, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions remain key strategies for increasing market share.
The report indicates that the Europe Sewer Cable Market will benefit from the combined effects of regulatory compliance, infrastructure renewal, urban development, and heightened environmental awareness. As governments, utilities, and private organizations continue upgrading sewer networks, demand for high-quality sewer cables is expected to rise, creating growth opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and other industry stakeholders through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation
3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3.2.3 Developing Base Number
3.2.4 Data Triangulation
3.2.5 Country-level Data
4. Sewer Cable Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Sewer Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints
6. Sewer Cable Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Sewer Cable Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Sewer Cable Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
7.1 Inner Core
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Inner Core: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Double Wound
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Double Wound: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 No Core
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 No Core: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Industrial: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Municipal
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Municipal: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Commercial: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Residential
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Residential: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Sewer Cable Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Europe Sewer Cable Market Revenue, Forecast and Analysis - by Country
9.1.2 United Kingdom: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.2.1 United Kingdom: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.3 Germany: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.3.1 Germany: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.3.2 Germany: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.4 France: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.4.1 France: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.4.2 France: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.5 Italy: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.6 Russia: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.7 Spain: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.7.1 Spain: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.7.2 Spain: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.8 Netherlands: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.8.1 Netherlands: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.8.2 Netherlands: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.9 Poland: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.9.1 Poland: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.9.2 Poland: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.10 Sweden: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.10.1 Sweden: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.10.2 Sweden: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.11 Belgium: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.11.1 Belgium: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.11.2 Belgium: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.12 Rest of Europe: Europe Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.12.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.12.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
10.3 Market Share Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 New Product Development
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 Other Strategic Developments
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Inc
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Spartan Tool LLC
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 MyTana LLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 General Wire Spring Co
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Sewer Cable Equipment Co
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Coast Manufacturing Inc
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Duracable Manufacturing Co
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 RJM Equipment Sales Inc
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments
12.12 Wymefa BV
12.12.1 Key Facts
12.12.2 Business Description
12.12.3 Products and Services
12.12.4 Financial Overview
12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
12.12.6 Key Developments
12.13 Ken-Way Corp
12.13.1 Key Facts
12.13.2 Business Description
12.13.3 Products and Services
12.13.4 Financial Overview
12.13.5 SWOT Analysis
12.13.6 Key Developments
12.14 REMS GmbH & Co KG
12.14.1 Key Facts
12.14.2 Business Description
12.14.3 Products and Services
12.14.4 Financial Overview
12.14.5 SWOT Analysis
12.14.6 Key Developments
12.15 RIDGID Inc
12.15.1 Key Facts
12.15.2 Business Description
12.15.3 Products and Services
12.15.4 Financial Overview
12.15.5 SWOT Analysis
12.15.6 Key Developments
12.16 Trojan Worldwide Inc
12.16.1 Key Facts
12.16.2 Business Description
12.16.3 Products and Services
12.16.4 Financial Overview
12.16.5 SWOT Analysis
12.16.6 Key Developments
Companies Mentioned
Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc
Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc
Spartan Tool LLC
MyTana LLC
General Wire Spring Co
Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd
Sewer Cable Equipment Co
Coast Manufacturing Inc
Duracable Manufacturing Co
The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp
RJM Equipment Sales Inc
Wymefa BV
Ken-Way Corp
REMS GmbH & Co KG
RIDGID Inc
Trojan Worldwide Inc
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