2026 YMCA National Pickleball Tournament To Take Place In Naples, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600 YMCAs across the country, is hosting its second YMCA National Pickleball Tournament, bringing together over 600 players from across the country for three days of fun, competition, and community.

Division winners will earn a coveted invitation to register for the 2027 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, the world's largest and most prestigious pickleball event taking place in Naples, FL, bypassing the highly competitive lottery process.

WHO: Athletes ages 18 and up from YMCAs across the country will compete.

WHERE: USOP National Pickleball Center, 3520 Thomasson Lane, Naples, FL 34112

WHEN: November 13-15, 2026. Event is open to the public.

WHY: Pickleball has quickly surged into one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Its approachable appeal, simple rules, and engaging sportsmanship have captivated players across generations, from teens to seniors. This unique blend of connection and competition is thriving at YMCAs nationwide, where the sport's community spirit truly comes to life.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews with athletes and Y-USA representatives will be available on-site upon request. Photo and video opportunities will also be accessible during competition hours.

NATIONAL SPONSOR: National Hydration Sponsor for the 2026 YMCA National Pickleball Tournament is Gatorade and the Y's rideshare partner of choice is Lyft.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

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