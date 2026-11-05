FROM LONDON BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS HALL OF FAME TO ATHENS WORLD CAT SHOW: KANAANI MAKES HISTORY

FROM LONDON'S HALL OF FAME TO ATHENS: RABBI MIKHAIL SALITA'S KANAANI PRESERVATION MISSION GAINS GLOBAL RECOGNITION

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rabbi and Animal Chaplain Mikhail Salita has been recognized with a London Book of World Records Social Impact Award and inclusion in its Hall of Fame, highlighting his work in rare cat breed preservation, animal welfare, and cultural education.The recognition follows an official Citation issued by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso on October 29, American National Cat Day, honoring Rabbi Salita's contributions to the Brooklyn community.Rabbi Salita also holds a London world record for documenting seven purebred Kanaani cats, described in the award as the largest documented collection of this rare breed. Developed in Jerusalem in the 1990s by Doris Pollatschek, the Kanaani is now the focus of an American preservation initiative led by Rabbi Salita.The next milestone will take place in Athens, Greece, on November 28–29, 2026, when two American-born Kanaani sisters, Princess Haya and Princess Neshama, are scheduled to participate in the international World Cat Federation show hosted by Felina Greece. At approximately nine months old, they will compete in the Junior category.Princess Haya previously reached the No. 1 Kanaani Kitten/Junior position in the WCF Best Cat 2026 rankings following her August debut in Vantaa, Finland. Athens offers both sisters an opportunity to pursue further Junior championship qualifications and introduce the breed to a wider international audience.The Royal House of Kanaani takes symbolic inspiration from the golden cat described on King Solomon's legendary throne in Targum Sheni to the Book of Esther. This literary connection is a cultural symbol, not a claim of direct ancestry between the ancient account and the modern breed. The journey to Greece also recalls longstanding Jewish–Greek cultural exchange, including the ancient Greek translation of the Hebrew Scriptures.“From Jerusalem to Brooklyn, London, and now Athens, our goal is to preserve a rare living heritage and encourage compassion for animals across cultures,” said Rabbi Salita.The Royal House of Kanaani and The World Kanaani Organization (TWKO) operate under Salita Foundation, a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Their mission combines responsible breed preservation, education, the human–animal bond, and international cultural cooperation.ABOUT THE ROYAL HOUSE OF KANAANIThe Royal House of Kanaani is a preservation and educational initiative under Salita Foundation, led by Rabbi and Animal Chaplain Mikhail Salita in Brooklyn, New York.For more information, visit .

Mikhail Salita

Royal House of Kanaani | Salita Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FROM LONDON BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS HALL OF FAME TO ATHENS WORLD CAT SHOW: KANAANI MAKES HISTORY News Provided By Royal House of Kanaani | Salita Foundation November 05, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.