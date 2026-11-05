College Applications Top 10 Million For The First Time, New K12 Academics Report Finds

College applications topped 10 million for the first time in 2024-25, according to the 2026 State of College Admissions Report from K12 Academics.

Even as a record 10 million applications pour in, top colleges are reversing test-optional and a demographic cliff looms, K12 Academics' 2026 report finds.

- Chris Glavin, Founder, K12 Academics

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, college applications have crossed 10 million in a single cycle, even as the ground beneath admissions shifts in three directions at once. According to the 2026 State of College Admissions Report from K12 Academics, the 2024-25 cycle brought record application volume, a sharp reversal of test-optional policies at the nation's top schools, and the leading edge of a demographic cliff that will reshape who goes to college for the next two decades.

The report's key findings:

Applications topped 10 million for the first time, with about 1.5 million distinct first-year applicants on the Common App, up 5 percent, each submitting an average of 6.8 applications.

Public universities now receive more applications than private ones, while the most selective schools, those admitting under 25 percent, grew just 2 to 4 percent, far slower than the field.

The share of Common App member colleges requiring a test score fell from about 55 percent in 2019-20 to roughly 5 percent in 2024-25, then sharply reversed. Six of the eight Ivy League schools, along with MIT, Caltech, Stanford and Georgetown, now require scores again for 2026-27, making the current cycle the last in which applicants can reach some of these schools without a required score.

The number of U.S. high school graduates peaked near 3.9 million in 2025 and is projected to fall about 13 percent by 2041, roughly 576,000 fewer graduates a year, with the Northeast and Midwest hit hardest.

After the Supreme Court's 2023 decision, Latino applicants rose 15 percent and Black applicants 12 percent, while fee-waiver and low-income applicants grew nearly fourfold.

Affordability pressure persists. The average public-university net price was about $2,300 against an $11,950 sticker, the tuition discount rate reached roughly 57 percent, and student debt stands at $1.84 trillion.

“Families are navigating the most volatile admissions market in a generation,” said Chris Glavin, Founder of K12 Academics.“Applications are at record highs, the SAT is quietly coming back at the schools everyone watches, and a shrinking pool of graduates is about to change the math for nearly every college. Students who understand these three forces, and start their research early, have a real advantage.”

The report also introduces the College Admissions Innovation Index, a five-pillar benchmark of how institutions manage the process, student experience, recruitment, financial transparency and digital presence, as more students begin their search online and through AI tools.

About K12 Academics

Founded in 2004, K12 Academics is the largest education resource website online, with more than 200 national and international directories spanning K-12 schools, colleges and universities, vendors, summer programs, international programs and performers. Its mission is to help students, families and educators Find Your Community.

The full 2026 State of College Admissions Report is available to read and download free at .

Christopher Glavin

K12 Academics

+1 267-809-3984

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College Applications Top 10 Million for the First Time, New K12 Academics Report Finds News Provided By K12 Academics November 05, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, U.S. Politics



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