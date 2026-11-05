Centri Publishes Practical Guide To Navigating A Career In Cybersecurity

Centri's Cybersecurity Careers Playbook career insights for entry-level analysts.

New comprehensive Careers Playbook offers practical guidance on entering cybersecurity, building hands-on experience and developing a sustainable career.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Centri has published its Cybersecurity Careers Playbook, a practical guide covering routes into the industry, hands-on skills development and long-term career progression.The detailed playbook is aimed at people exploring entry-level cybersecurity opportunities, IT professionals considering a move into security, those already working in the industry and experienced practitioners considering specialisation or leadership. It reflects the reality that cybersecurity careers can develop in different directions and at different speeds.“There isn't one set path into cybersecurity, and working out where to start or what to do next can be difficult,” said Joshua Beaman, CEO of Centri.“We created the Careers Playbook to give people practical guidance on the options available to them, the skills they can build and how their careers might develop over time. We want to help people approach their next steps with a clearer understanding of the industry and what it takes to keep learning and progressing.”Hands-on learning is a central theme throughout the playbook. Readers are introduced to practical ways of developing and applying their skills, including the role that hands-on labs, simulated investigations, home labs, and workplace experience can play in building capability and confidence over time.Beyond practical skills, the playbook explores what working in a Security Operations Centre (SOC) can involve, how professionals can get started in these roles and the opportunities available as they gain experience. It also addresses longer-term career development, including specialisation, leadership, continued learning, professional judgement and wellbeing.By combining practical guidance with a realistic look at working in cybersecurity, the playbook gives readers a foundation for making more confident career decisions.The Cybersecurity Careers Playbook is available to download now.About CentriCentri provides practical cybersecurity training and certifications that help individuals and organisations build real-world cybersecurity capability across defensive and offensive cybersecurity.Notes to EditorsThe Centri Cybersecurity Careers Playbook is a comprehensive guide covering entry routes into cybersecurity, SOC roles, practical experience, career development and wellbeing. High-resolution images and logos are available on request.Media Contact

Joanne Morley, Director of Marketing

Centri

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Centri Publishes Practical Guide to Navigating a Career in Cybersecurity News Provided By MADX Digital November 05, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.