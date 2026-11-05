The Art Of Living Foundation To Give New Life To Oakland's Historic Scottish Rite Building

Landmark overlooking Lake Merritt becomes center for meditation, well-being and community, with an inauguration led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Dec. 14

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Art of Living Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to human well-being and humanitarian service, today announced plans to transform Oakland's historic Scottish Rite building overlooking Lake Merritt into a vibrant center for meditation, learning, and community connection.Located at 1547 Lakeside Drive, the center represents a long-term commitment to Oakland, offering Bay Area residents practical tools for well-being while creating opportunities for connection across cultures and generations.The center will be inaugurated on December 14, 2026, in the presence of Art of Living founder and global humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, marking the beginning of a week of special programs and gatherings.Honoring the Past, Creating Space for the FutureCompleted in 1927, the Oakland Scottish Rite building has stood along Lake Merritt for nearly a century. With its monumental columns, ornate interiors, grand ballroom, and auditorium, the approximately 85,000-square-foot landmark has long been part of the city's architectural and cultural landscape.Over the decades, the building has welcomed performances, celebrations, and civic gatherings. Art of Living envisions carrying forward that tradition while opening the space to new experiences and possibilities."For more than four decades, Art of Living has worked to make the benefits of meditation and inner well-being accessible to people around the world," said Rob Trombold, President, The Art of Living Foundation. "With this center, we have an extraordinary opportunity to bring that vision to life in the heart of the Bay Area, honoring an iconic Oakland landmark while creating a space where people from all walks of life can come together, find connection, and build a stronger sense of community."Oakland's cultural diversity, creative spirit, and history of civic engagement offer a meaningful setting for this vision. Art of Living hopes to build relationships with local organizations, educators, artists, and community leaders to help shape a space that reflects the needs and aspirations of the wider community.A Place to Pause, Connect, and GrowThe center will offer a welcoming environment where people can slow down, reconnect with themselves, and explore practices that support greater balance and well-being. Programming will include meditation, breathwork, yoga, personal development workshops, and retreats, alongside gatherings and conversations that encourage learning, exchange, and meaningful relationships.Even ahead of its formal inauguration, the center has already welcomed more than 1,000 visitors from across the Bay Area, reflecting growing interest in the space and its potential as a gathering place for the community."At a time when so many people are experiencing stress and isolation, we need more spaces that bring us together," said Timiza Wagner, Art of Living teacher. "Gurudev has long championed the idea of belongingness, a sense of connection and shared humanity that transcends our differences. We hope this center becomes a place where that spirit comes alive, not just through meditation, but through the relationships and community that grow here."This vision reflects a central belief of Art of Living: that cultivating peace within ourselves can strengthen our connections with others and contribute to the well-being of the communities around us.Bringing Four Decades of Global Experience to the Bay AreaFounded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Foundation has established a presence in more than 180 countries, working toward a stress-free, violence-free society through personal transformation and humanitarian service.Its programs have served students, educators, veterans, healthcare professionals, and communities affected by conflict and natural disasters, bringing practical tools for well-being to people from all walks of life.Among its signature offerings is SKY Breath Meditation, a rhythmic breathing practice studied for its potential benefits in reducing stress and supporting emotional well-being.The Oakland center will draw on this experience while developing opportunities to engage with the Bay Area's diverse communities. Its programs are open to people of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds.Additional details about the December 15 inauguration week of special programming, and opportunities for public participation will be announced in the coming weeks. Art of Living welcomes conversations with Oakland residents, civic leaders, educators, and community organizations interested in collaborating on the center's future.For more information, visit .

Gopika Setlur

Art of Living Foundation

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The Art of Living Foundation to Give New Life to Oakland's Historic Scottish Rite Building News Provided By High10 Media November 05, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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