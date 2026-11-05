Data Security Platform for the AI Era

SecuPi named the Most Innovative Company and an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2026 Data Security Platforms Leadership Compass.

- Alon Rosenthal, CEO, SecuPiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecuPi today announced that it has been named the Most Innovative Company and an Overall Leader in the 2026 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms.The Leadership Compass evaluates Data Security Platforms (DSP) designed to protect sensitive data across modern enterprise environments. KuppingerCole recognized SecuPi leading capabilities, protecting data lifecycle from data discovery and classification, fine-grained policy-driven access control, tokenization, FPE encryption and real-time monitoring and audit, across hybrid and cloud deployments.Alon Rosenthal, CEO of SecuPi:“AI adoption requires a unified runtime data access control and de-identification. This recognition reflects SecuPi capabilities helping organizations accelerate AI deployment, comply with privacy, sovereignty and reduce risk.”About SecuPiSecuPi provides a data security platform (DSP) that helps organizations discover, monitor, and protect sensitive data across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform includes fine-grained data access control, masking, tokenization, FPE encryption, and real-time activity monitoring. Learn more at secupi.

Deena Moskovitz

SecuPi

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SecuPi Named Most Innovative and an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2026 Data Security Platform Leadership Compass News Provided By SecuPi November 05, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail, Telecommunications



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