Otis Wins Inaugural CIBSE MENA Vertical Transportation Award

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, has been named Manufacturer and Supplier of the Year for Vertical Transportation, at the 2026 CIBSE Middle East and North Africa Awards. The awards were held on October 29 at the W Hotel, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.The recognition comes in the first year the CIBSE MENA Awards have included dedicated vertical transportation categories. It recognises Otis' work supporting increasingly complex mobility requirements across the Middle East through innovation, engineering expertise, safety and customer service.“Receiving this award in the first year of CIBSE MENA's dedicated vertical transportation categories makes it especially meaningful for our teams across the Middle East,” said Wesley Steels, Vice President & General Manager, Middle East, Otis.“The Middle East is a dynamic and fast-growing market, with ambitious developments that demand high standards of safety, performance and innovation. This award reflects the expertise and commitment of our colleagues, and the trust our customers place in Otis as we support their mobility needs across the region.Otis has extensive experience delivering complex vertical transportation solutions around the world and across the Middle East. In the UAE, its portfolio includes landmark developments such as Burj Khalifa and One Za'abeel in Dubai, as well as Abu Dhabi's World Trade Center, reflecting the company's long-standing contribution to the country's evolving urban landscape.What are the CIBSE MENA Awards?Formerly known as the CIBSE UAE Annual Awards, the CIBSE MENA Awards celebrate outstanding achievements by engineers, projects and companies across the Middle East and North Africa. The awards recognize excellence in building services engineering and highlight innovation and best practice in areas including sustainability, safety and performance.The 2026 program recognized achievements across project, individual, executive, company, initiative and product categories, covering fields ranging from major infrastructure and data centers to sustainable design and digital innovation.About OtisOtis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

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Otis Wins Inaugural CIBSE MENA Vertical Transportation Award News Provided By Influence November 05, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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