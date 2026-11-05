Airguard Analytics For RF Detections: From Drone Detection Data To Shareable Findings In A Few Clicks

New in AirGuard: Layer 1 Analytics

AirSight today announces Analytics for RF Detections (Layer 1), a new set of analytics tools inside AirGuard, its drone detection software platform.

- Robert Tabbara, Founder & CEO of AirSightRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The FAA receives more than 100 reports of drones near airports every month, and the number is rising: 600 sightings from April to June 2026, nearly double the 319 logged in the first quarter. But a sighting only tells you that a drone was there once. It won't tell you whether the same drone is coming back, when it usually flies, or how far it flies from the pilot. Security teams need those patterns, and Analytics for RF Detections was built to bring them to the surface.AirSight today announces Analytics for RF Detections (Layer 1), a new set of analytics tools inside AirGuard, its drone detection software platform. The tools are built for the security managers and analysts who work with AirGuard's RF detections. Teams can now follow a suspicious drone model down to a single flight replay with no need to re-enter a filter, spot repeat offenders and risky flight patterns at a glance, and share polished findings in minutes, all inside AirGuard.The risky patterns now appear on one screen. A new Top Offenders chart ranks drones by alert zone breaches and answers the first question any analyst asks: is the same drone coming back? Flights by Time Window divides activity into four windows (6am to 6pm, 6pm to 9pm, 9pm to midnight, and midnight to 6am), which makes after-dark activity hard to miss and tells teams when to staff up. Drone-to-pilot distance is the basis for Flights by Line of Sight, which groups flights from within 500 ft to beyond 1 mile. The Flights per Max Altitude chart shows how many drones flew unusually high, in bands from 100 ft to above 800 ft.The Flights report also gains seven new columns: Drone to Pilot, Zones breached, Start location, End location, Pilot location, Start time and End time. For many teams, the pilot is the real target of the response. With the pilot's location and the drone-to-pilot distance available on every flight, teams can find the pilot and act on the ground.Sharing is easier as well. Export to PDF produces a clean, formatted report with the charts and the filtered, sorted table exactly as it appears on screen, so leadership, partners and authorities can read it without AirGuard access.How Analytics for RF Detections Works: From Pattern to Shared Finding1. Spot the pattern. The Analytics Summary shows the most popular models and the Top Offenders, which are the drones that breach your zones most often.2. Drill into a model. View Drones opens the Drones report already filtered to that model, and the report lists flights, breaches and first-seen date for each drone.3. Drill into a drone. View Flights opens every flight by that drone, showing start and end location, pilot location, drone-to-pilot distance and the zones it breached.4. Replay the flight. View Record opens the flight in Records playback, where the team can see exactly what happened.5. Share the findings. Export PDF turns the filtered report into a document that leadership, partners or authorities can read as is. Teams decide whether to include charts and whether to export the first page, the page on screen or all pages (up to 100).

Robert Tabbara

AirSight

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AirGuard Layer 1 Analytics: From Detection Data to Decisions, in Fewer Clicks

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AirGuard Analytics for RF Detections: From Drone Detection Data to Shareable Findings in a Few Clicks News Provided By AirSight November 05, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services



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