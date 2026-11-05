Gravitee Named A Challenger In First Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For AI Agent Management Platforms, Plus Two More Reports

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gravitee also scores in the top six in all four Critical Capabilities Use Cases and is a Leader in the Magic QuadrantTM for API Management three years running

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitee, the AI agent management platform, announced its placement in three 2026 Gartnerreports: the first Magic QuadrantTM for AI Agent Management Platforms, the first Critical Capabilities for AI Agent Management Platforms, and the Magic QuadrantTM for API Management. AI agents are going into production before organizations have worked out who owns them, what they can access, and who answers when one gets it wrong. The new Gartner research covers the platforms built to close that gap.A Challenger in the first Magic Quadrant for AI Agent Management PlatformsGravitee was named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Agent Management Platforms, the first edition of the report. Gravitee's approach gives every agent an identity, sponsor, role, authority, oversight, and recourse. The platform enforces policy at runtime across agent-to-agent, model, tool, MCP, and API traffic, and supports public SaaS, hybrid, sovereign, on-premises, and air-gapped deployments.“Excellent” scores in all four Use Cases of Critical CapabilitiesIn the companion Critical Capabilities for AI Agent Management Platforms report, Gravitee scored 4 or higher out of 5 in all four Use Cases. Gravitee ranked #2 for Agentic Architecture Management and #3 for Agentic Value Management. Where the Magic Quadrant shows how vendors sit in a market, the Critical Capabilities report scores products against specific use cases. Each use case weights nine critical capabilities differently, from Unified Registry to Agent FinOps and Tracking, so buyers can compare products against the needs they have.A Leader in the Magic Quadrant for API Management for the third consecutive yearGravitee was also named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management, its third consecutive year in the Leaders quadrant.“We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to innovation and our vision for a unified catalog that gives teams one place to discover, manage, and govern models, MCP servers, tools, skills, prompts, resources, and agents,” said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee.“Agents act through APIs, so we believe both belong under one control plane, one identity model, and one set of policies,” said Linus Hakansson, CPTO of Gravitee.Gravitee is an AI agent management platform that helps organizations name, govern, and trace every agent and API under one control plane, in any deployment model, including sovereign and air-gapped. Learn more at gravitee. GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Nicholas Carter, John Santoro, 28 September 2026. GartnerCritical Capabilities, AI Agent Management, November 2026. GartnerMagic Quadrant for AI Agent Management Platforms, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, Lucas Kobat, Gilbert van der Heiden, Max Goss, 27 October 2026.Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Sydney Shufelt

Gravitee

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Gravitee Named a Challenger in First Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Agent Management Platforms, Plus Two More Reports News Provided By Gravitee November 05, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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